Varun Chakravarthy's 5 Wickets Best Spell In Dream11 IPL 2020, Fans Left Stunned: Watch

Kolkata hammered Delhi in Match 42 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 by 59 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The star of the match was spinner Varun Chakravarthy who bamboozled the Delhi batsman, picking up a fifer in the process, which is also this year's first five-wicket haul. Courtesy of Chakravarthy 5 wickets vs Delhi, Kolkata gained two crucial points and bolstered their chances of making it to the playoffs.

Varun Chakravarthy 5 wickets vs Delhi sets Twitter on fire

Chasing a gigantic target of 195, Delhi got off to an awful start, losing Ajinkya Rahane on the first ball of their innings as he was trapped in front of the wicket by Pat Cummins for a golden duck. The in-form Shikhar Dhawan followed his partner as he was cleaned up by Cummins for 6. Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then tried to build their side's innings as they started playing meticulously.

The Delhi duo formed a 63-run partnership and looked to take the game away from Kolkata but Varun Chakravarthy had other plans. The leg-spinner got rid of Rishabh Pant who perished while trying to sweep the ball, getting caught at long leg for 27. Chakravarthy struck once again, however, this time he dismissed two Delhi batsmen in the form of Shimron Hetmyer (10) and Shreyas Iyer (47) on successive balls, both caught at long-on.

The Kolkata spinner wasn't done just yet as he claimed another couple of wickets in his third over to break the backbone of Delhi's batting. Chakravarthy first got Stoinis (6) caught at long-off and then cleaned up Axar Patel (9) to bag his fifer. The Chakravarthy 5 wickets vs Delhi spell is this season's first fifer from any bowler.

Varun Chakravarthy has FIVE! Axar goes for the big slog, misses it and is clean bowled!#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/MjrFmLmsHE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 24, 2020

Twitter erupted after Varun Chakravarthy's sensational spell. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded the young spinner for his stunning display of spin bowling. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Played Cricket, did a job in an architect firm n then his passion for the game brought him back 2 the ground but this time as a mystery spinner !! Incredible story of #Chakravarthy who now has taken a five-fa for @KKRiders !! #KKRvDC #KKRvsDC #DCvsKKR #DCvKKR #IPLinUAE #IPL2020 — Tejas Pujare (@tejas_pujare) October 24, 2020

Varun Chakravarthy Dream11 IPL stats

Varun Chakravarthy Dream11 IPL stats include the 13 wickets he has picked in 11 matches at an average of 24.38. He has also taken three catches in the mega league.

