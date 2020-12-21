Yuvraj Singh Makes Fun Of David Warner Morphed Into Popular Emperor In Filmy Video: WATCH

Australia's swashbuckling opening batsman, David Warner, is known to entertain with his dynamic stroke playing abilities. However, the cricketer who has showcased his skills with the bat in his hand time and time again, is also displaying his artistic side with a phone in his hand. Former India player Yuvraj Singh also acknowledged Warner's social media activities and came up with his own hilarious response.

Yuvraj Singh gives David Warner a new name

The Aussie batsman recently shared a video on his Instagram account, where he combined snippets of Hrithik Roshan's scenes from the superstar's popular movies. However, the catch here was that the southpaw had morphed himself into the popular action star, and had challenged his fans to guess the name of the movie star. While most of his followers were quick to guess Hrithik Roshan's name considering the actor's tremendous popularity, Yuvraj Singh came up with a hilarious response of his own.

ALSO READ | Daniel Christian Stuns Fans With Second-fastest Ever, 15-ball Fifty In BBL 10: WATCH

The ex-India player commented on Warner's viral video and labelled the cricketer as 'David Roshan'. The response left fans in splits and they commended the 39-year-old for his witty sense of humour. As of now, the particular comment has garnered over 9000 likes on the photo and video-sharing social networking platform.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Goes On Dinner Date With Natasa Stankovic In Style; See Pictures

India vs Australia 2020: David Warner injury update

The star batsman's injury was a major point of concern for the hosts ahead of the opening Test. The David Warner injury news forced the Aussie think-tank to go back to the drawing board for figuring out the ideal opening combination. The player has sustained a groin injury while fielding in the second ODI against India and had to miss the subsequent ODI and the T20I series as well. In a recent talk with Australian sports radio network SEN, the 34-year-old hinted about making a comeback for the Boxing Day Test match.

ALSO READ | Sanjay Manjrekar Suggests Basic ‘Riyaz’ For Indian Batsmen Ahead Of Key Boxing Day Test

India vs Australia 2020: Can India stage a miraculous comeback in the absence of Virat Kohli

After facing a humiliating defeat at Adelaide, the visitors look to fight their way back into the series. Ajinkya Rahane will take the captaincy reins from Virat Kohli, who is set to fly back to India for the birth of his first child. The two teams will clash next on December 26. The second Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Fans in India will be able to catch the live action of the match on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) and the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ | Babar Azam Out Of First NZ Test, Mohammad Rizwan To Become Pakistan's 33rd Test Captain

Image source: AP

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.