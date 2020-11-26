Sachin Tendulkar Helped By Rickshaw Driver After Losing Direction In Mumbai Suburb: Watch

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar remained a mainstay of India’s batting order for 24 years. The cricketer entertained fans and single-handedly won matches for his country with his batting grace, all while maintaining a humble persona that served as an inspiration for generations of cricketers. While fans hardly get to see him bat again (barring occasional exhibition matches), the 2011 World Cup-winner continues to win hearts over by displaying his down-to-earth personality.

Sachin Tendulkar emphasises the importance of human touch over technology

On Wednesday, November 25, Sachin Tendulkar shared a one-and-a-half-minute video of himself where he can be seen driving in the suburbs of Mumbai. The video, recorded back in January 2020, sees the former cricketer admitting to getting lost on a one-way street. He was then approached by an auto driver, who spotted him and offered him assistance to get onto the highway.

Once Sachin Tendulkar found his way back into the road, he thanked the auto driver in Marathi (named Mangesh) and greeted him for his help. The ‘Master Blaster’ also agreed to a selfie with the driver before taking off for his home. In the caption, Tendulkar wrote that “there’s no substitute for human touch”, despite of the excessive use of technology for navigation by people especially during “these tough times”.

Sachin Tendulkar gets help from auto driver, greets him with selfie, watch video

Fans react to Sachin Tendulkar’s humbleness in Mumbai suburb

His simplicity and humbleness....I just love him. Great sportsman...great human being.❤ — Nishant_Lingayat (@LingayatNishant) November 25, 2020

So simple and humble he is 🙏🎆 — Bharathwajan (@Bharathwajan3) November 25, 2020

Really greater than greatest... — প্ৰেম দাস শৰ্মা (@PremDasSharma7) November 25, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar stats in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar stats in international cricket makes for a staggering read. Across 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I, the right-hander compiled 34,357 international runs to lead the all-time run-scoring charts. With 100 international centuries, Tendulkar is also the leading century-maker across all forms of international cricket.

How much is Sachin Tendulkar net worth?

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to be ₹1,286 crore ($170 million). Some of his net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth also includes his salary through endorsement deals from popular brands like Adidas, Paytm First Games, Boost, Pepsi and several others. He was said to be the first cricketer to land a deal worth ₹100 crore, courtesy of the deal he signed with MRF in 2001.

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is the owner of the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and this adds to his net worth figure as well. He is also said to own a ₹7-8 crore worth flat. The aforementioned Sachin Tendulkar house is located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, which he reportedly bought as a gift for his wife Anjali in 2017, according to Architectural Digest.

Sachin Tendulkar cars collection, watch video

