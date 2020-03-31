The Debate
Yuvraj Singh Criticised For Donating To Shahid Afridi's Foundation For COVID-19 Relief

Cricket News

Yuvraj Singh went ahead and supported Shahid Afridi Foundation after off-spinner Harbhajan Singh earlier had tagged him to do the same to fight coronavirus.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yuvraj Singh

Former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has come under severe criticism following his decision to support the Shahid Afridi Foundation to fight against coronavirus. Yuvraj Singh's decision to make a donation comes after Harbhajan Singh had requested his fans to make donations to former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s foundation. Harbhajan Singh also tagged Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar and requested them to spread awareness.  

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Cheers For Coronavirus Warriors In The Best Way He Knows; Sends A Message

Yuvraj Singh comes forward to help Shahid Afridi 

In his recent post on Twitter, Yuvraj Singh wrote that amid such testing times, people should be looking out for each other, especially the ones who are less fortunate. In his latest tweet, he even tagged Harbhajan Singh after the cricketer had done the same earlier. Here's what Yuvraj Singh wrote.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Mocks Chris Gayle After He Fails To Deliver A Hindi Dialogue For A Commercial

Twitter reacts to Yuvraj Singh helping Shahid Afridi 

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Reveals Battle With Chennai Heat Before Suffering From Cancer In 2011 WC

Harbhajan Singh lauds Shahid Afridi over his fight against coronavirus 

Harbhajan Sinh recently took to Twitter and lauded Shahid Afridi over his efforts to help people during coronavirus. Shahid Afridi earned praise after he was seen donating food and disinfectant items, among others, to people in his country. In his reply, Afridi thanked Harbhajan Singh and said that humanity is bigger than anything else and the world needs to unite and hold collective responsibility to help the poor and needy people during the coronavirus crisis.

Also Read: Ishant Sharma Comically Trolls Yuvraj Singh For 'Janta Curfew' Video: Watch

First Published:
COMMENT
