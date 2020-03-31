Yuvraj Singh Criticised For Donating To Shahid Afridi's Foundation For COVID-19 Relief

Former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has come under severe criticism following his decision to support the Shahid Afridi Foundation to fight against coronavirus. Yuvraj Singh's decision to make a donation comes after Harbhajan Singh had requested his fans to make donations to former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s foundation. Harbhajan Singh also tagged Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar and requested them to spread awareness.

Yuvraj Singh comes forward to help Shahid Afridi

In his recent post on Twitter, Yuvraj Singh wrote that amid such testing times, people should be looking out for each other, especially the ones who are less fortunate. In his latest tweet, he even tagged Harbhajan Singh after the cricketer had done the same earlier. Here's what Yuvraj Singh wrote.

These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on https://t.co/yHtpolQbMx #StayHome @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/HfKPABZ6Wh — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 31, 2020

Twitter reacts to Yuvraj Singh helping Shahid Afridi

Ask him to take care of Hindus too who live in Pakistan without any discrimination 🙏🙏 — Bhaskar ಭಾಸ್ಕರ್🇮🇳 (@Bhaskarsri) March 31, 2020

Donate to Shahid Afridi foundation?? Thik toh ho paaji? — Krishna (@Itskrishna_k) March 31, 2020

what? that man was supporting terrorism in Kashmir. criticized removal of 370. seriously yuvi never expected from you. — Mr.Anurag (@anu10anurag) March 31, 2020

why not to donate @PMCares for our country rather than @SAFoundationN ? — rajnish kumar (@_rajnishpathak) March 31, 2020

Harbhajan Singh lauds Shahid Afridi over his fight against coronavirus

Harbhajan Sinh recently took to Twitter and lauded Shahid Afridi over his efforts to help people during coronavirus. Shahid Afridi earned praise after he was seen donating food and disinfectant items, among others, to people in his country. In his reply, Afridi thanked Harbhajan Singh and said that humanity is bigger than anything else and the world needs to unite and hold collective responsibility to help the poor and needy people during the coronavirus crisis.

The world is passing through extremely testing and unprecedented times.Let’s do our bit to help @SAfridiOfficial @SAFoundationN doing gr8 work plz join hands with them nd contribute what ever u can https://t.co/t9OvfEPp79 for covid19 @wasimakramlive @YUVSTRONG12 @shoaib100mph pic.twitter.com/sB2fxCAQqY — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 29, 2020

