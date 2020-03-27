Harbhajan Singh To Support 3.5 Lakh Underprivileged Children And Medical Staff

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has halted all cricketing activities across the world. Even the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season has been delayed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) courtesy of the forced India lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. During such a crisis, veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has joined hands, figuratively that is, with Child Rights and You (CRY), a popular non-governmental Indian-based organisation to help underprivileged kids and healthcare workers across the nation.

CRY and I has started this amazing campaign to help 3.5 lakh underprivileged children plus grassroots healthcare workers during the #coronavirus pandemic. Please donate to @cry_india to help them in this urgent cause! What ever lil you can help plz do 🙏🙏https://t.co/ZLuHFCY2zR — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 27, 2020

Harbhajan Singh donation: Cricketer helps in coronavirus fight amidst India lockdown

Harbhajan Singh recently took to Twitter and confirmed his partnership with CRY. In his tweet, he wrote that he along with CRY will be helping around 3.5 lakh underprivileged children. The noble campaign is also directed to help many healthcare workers who are continuously working hard in spite of a coronavirus India lockdown. Harbhajan Singh also urged his followers to make any kind of donation for such an urgent cause.

IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh in CSK

Before the announcement of the coronavirus lockdown, Harbhajan Singh was expected to feature for Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the upcoming IPL 2020 season. The opening match was scheduled to be played against Mumbai Indians on March 29. During the IPL 2020 trading window, the 103-Test veteran was retained by the franchise for ₹2 crore. He was one of the 19 cricketers retained by the runners-up of the previous edition. However, fans of the cricketer will have to wait to see him in action as the tournament is likely to face further delays going ahead.

