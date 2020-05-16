Harbhajan Singh Nominates Sourav Ganguly, Shikhar Dhawan For #KeepItUp Challenge

Cricketing activities all across the world have come to a standstill in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Several bilateral series, as well as the much-awaited IPL 2020, were either postponed or called off. Cricketers are quarantined currently due to the lockdown in the country which has given them free time galore.

They are using this time to interact with fans on social media through live sessions. At the same time, cricketers are doing their bit by urging people to stay home during this lockdown period. India spinner Harbhajan Singh has also been vocal about the importance of staying at home. Time and again, he has urged people to follow the guidelines laid by the government amidst the India lockdown.

Harbhajan Singh completes Yuvraj Singh's challenge, nominates Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble & Shikhar Dhawan

On Saturday, Harbhajan Singh took to Instagram to complete the #KeepItUp challenge given by Yuvraj Singh. In the video, Harbhajan Singh can be seen juggling a ball on his bat while thanking Yuvraj Singh for the challenge. He said that he was ready to stay home for as long as it was required.

Harbhajan Singh went on to nominate Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble and Shikhar Dhawan to take the #KeepItUp challenge. Let's take a look at Harbhajan Singh's tweet. Earlier, Yuvraj Singh had nominated Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma for the same challenge.

Yuvraj Singh joins Harbhajan Singh to mock Greg Chappell’s coaching tenure

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh responded to Greg Chappell’s comments with a scathing tweet on Twitter. In his tweet, Harbhajan Singh mocked Chappell by writing that the then Indian coach asked MS Dhoni to play down the ground because the coach himself was hitting “everyone out of the park”. He also mentioned that Chappell used to play his own “different game” during his coaching stint for India.

Much to the amusement of Harbhajan Singh and cricket fans, Yuvraj Singh further jokingly responded to the off-spinner at Chappell’s expense. Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and hilariously trolled the former Australian captain by typing that even he was asked to play down the ground by the coach in the final 10 overs along with MS Dhoni.

IMAGE COURTESY: HARBHAJAN SINGH INSTAGRAM