Shikhar Dhawan Gets Philosophical Over Competition, Calls KL Rahul 'joy To Watch'

Flamboyant Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is likely to compete with KL Rahul for a spot in India’s T20I playing XI in the future. After the left-hander sustained a shoulder injury during the home series against Australia in January, KL Rahul was called in as his replacement for the New Zealand T20Is that followed. The Kings XI Punjab skipper made full use of his opportunities at the top as he scored 224 runs across 5 innings in India’s 5-0 triumph over the hosts.

Shikhar Dhawan hails his opening 'competitor' KL Rahul

While speaking with Irfan Pathan on Instagram, Shikhar Dhawan said that his biggest priority is to improve his game and leave selection matters to the team management. He stated that he is eying a comeback for the T20 World Cup in Australia for which he is working on his fitness. Shikhar Dhawan also spoke about suffering from many injuries in 2019, which prompted him to miss the majority of 2019 World Cup as well as the home series against West Indies a few months later.

Shikhar Dhawan also heaped praise on KL Rahul. The left-handed batsman said that KL Rahul is batting on “another level” and it gives him a lot of joy to watch him bat. Dhawan recalled his batting experience with the right-hander during the T20I home series against Sri Lanka in January 2020. He lauded KL Rahul’s hitting abilities and also applauded Rohit Sharma’s efforts in the two one-sided contests.

Shikhar Dhawan picks favourite captain between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

In the chat with Irfan Pathan, Shikhar Dhawan was also asked to pick his favourite captain. In a rapid-fire round with the former all-rounder, Dhawan said that he has only played under two captains as of now, namely Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. The cricketer picked MS Dhoni as his favourite captain, even though he has played a lot of cricket with Virat Kohli for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy.

