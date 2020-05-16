Sachin Tendulkar's Food Love Stuns Ex-Mumbai Indians Teammate Mohammad Ashraful

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman to have played the sport. The 'Master Blaster' has created a plethora of records in his glorious 24-year career and is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. Sachin Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs, was known for his impeccable batting technique.

Sachin Tendulkar has a huge fan following not only in India but also across the globe. He continues to remain an inspiration for many budding cricketers. With his humble nature, Sachin Tendulkar earned the respect of his opponents as well. Recently, former Bangladesh cricketer Mohammad Ashraful narrated an incident about Sachin Tendulkar's humble nature.

Mohammad Ashraful reveals how he was surprised to see Sachin Tendulkar eat so much

In a YouTube live chat with renowned sports journalist Noman Mohammad, Mohammad Ashraful disclosed that he had invited everyone including Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and the ex-video analyst of Mumbai Indians to his house during India's tour of Bangladesh in 2010. Ashraful resides in Banasree, Dhaka.

Mohammad Ashraful was stunned after seeing Sachin Tendulkar eating everything offered to him at his house. Ashraful had anticipated that Sachin Tendulkar might not eat much as he is a very reserved person.

However, to Mohammad Ashraful's amazement, Sachin Tendulkar ate all the items his mother cooked such as bread, vegetable rice, fish, meat, vegetables, yoghurt and sweets. Ashraful admitted that he didn't have the courage to ask how Tendulkar about having such a large appetite. Mohammad Ashraful also revealed that at one point, Tendulkar himself said that he eats less most of the time and if he had, he would have to satisfy himself with just vegetables. But he eats as much as he can on the day when he wishes to eat.

Ashraful was part of the Mumbai Indians team in the 2009 season in South Africa, in which he played just 1 match and scored 2 runs. He featured for Bangladesh in 177 ODIs, in which he amassed 3,498 runs which include three tons and 20 half-centuries. He also played 61 Tests in which he scored six hundreds and eight-half centuries with 2,737 runs to his name.

IMAGE COURTESY: BREAKFAST WITH CHAMPIONS