Harbhajan Singh Picks 'bunny' Ricky Ponting, Snubs Shahid Afridi In All-time ODI XI

During the lockdown, several crickets have resorted to picking their favourite playing XIs. Different players have picked their all-time IPL XIs, World Cup XIs among other teams. On the Harbhajan Singh birthday occasion on Friday, the social media handle of Lord’s Cricket Ground has shared Harbhajan Singh’s all-time ODI XI.

Harbhajan Singh birthday: 40-year-old picks favourite ODI team

As part of their Harbhajan Singh birthday wish, the Facebook page of Lord’s Cricket Ground also shared an old video of Harbhajan Singh picking his all-time XI. In the video, Harbhajan Singh lists out the 11 players that will form a part of his all-time cricketing XI. For the opening pair, Harbhajan Singh picked Sachin Tendulkar alongside Rohit Sharma.

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma are regarded as two of the best openers in limited-overs cricket. Harbhajan Singh spent a majority of his career with Sachin Tendulkar, while played under Rohit Sharma at Mumbai Indians in the IPL. For No.3, Harbhajan Singh picked current Indian captain Virat Kohli in his team, saying that no one can match his records in international cricket.

For No.4, Harbhajan Singh picked former Australian captain Ricky Ponting. Speaking about the selection, Harbhajan Singh said that Ricky Ponting is one of his most 'favourite' players. Throughout their careers, the spinner shared an intense rivalry with Ricky Ponting. No bowler has dismissed Ricky Ponting more than Harbhajan Singh in his career. The spinner has dismissed Ricky Ponting a record 10 times in Test cricket.

While the Harbhajan Singh and Ricky Ponting were rivals on the field, they enjoyed great success together in the IPL. Harbhajan Singh and Ricky Ponting won the IPL twice together.

Moving to the middle order, Harbhajan Singh picked South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis to balance the team. Andrew Flintoff was the other all-rounder that formed part of the spinner’s team. Interestingly, Shahid Afridi wasn’t chosen by the player while selecting all-rounders for his team, having shared a close friendship with him before Afridi's recent comments on the Jammu and Kashmir border against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, one of Shahid Afridi’s former Pakistani teammates found a place in Harbhajan Singh’s team later on. For No.7, the off-spinner picked Indian legend MS Dhoni as the captain and wicketkeeper of his team.

In the bowling department, Harbhajan Singh picked two pace bowlers and two spinners each. In the spin department, the player selected Shane Warne and Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan. Harbhajan Singh went on to say that he regards Shane Warne as one of the best leg-spinners in the game. The pace bowling duo of Lasith Malinga and Wasim Akram rounded out the all-time XI of Harbhajan Singh.

Speaking about his pace attack, the off-spinner called Lasith Malanga the 'yorker king' while referring to Wasim Akram as one of the best-left arm seamers to have ever played the game. Interestingly, Harbhajan did not pick himself in his team.

Image Courtesy: instagram/harbhajan3