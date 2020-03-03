MS Dhoni Launches Iconic 'Helicopter' In First Appearance At CSK's IPL Training

Fans at the Chepauk Stadium were elated as they received their first dose of 'Thala Dharisanam' for the upcoming IPL edition as MS dhoni made his first appearance for CSK's training in Chennai on Monday. MS Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical from the sport, will return to action for the first time since July 2019 and has already got the fans gripped as they await to see Captain Cool return to his beloved trade. Thala Dhoni returned to the den of the Chennai Super Kings as the team kicked off the training for the upcoming IPL edition and it was no surprise for the fans as the got to see the much-awaited helicopter shot take off.

Helicopter takes off at Chepauk

'Dhoni' Dhoni' chants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

MS Dhoni has been a favourite star for cricket fans of Chennai as he has been leading the CSK team ever since the tournament's inception in 2008 and when the fans learned that their 'Thala' will be in action for the first training session, they thronged in huge numbers to watch the cricketing megastar in action. However, what stood out the most was that of the die-hard fans chanting 'Dhoni Dhoni' as the CSK skipper walked out to have a hit in the nets. Meanwhile, MSD obliged his followers with some massive hits throughout the net session.

CSK to face MI in the tournament opener

Chennai Super Kings will be facing the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. The two teams had faced off in that edge of the seat thriller grand finale in the last edition where Rohit Sharma & Co. had held their nerves to win their record fourth IPL title. On a personal note, this season will be a crucial one for the former Indian captain as a good season here can get him back onto the national selectors' radar. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, MSD will have to be at his best to get into the scheme of things. Not only will Dhoni look to make his bat do the talking but he will also be eager to lead his team to a fourth IPL triumph.

