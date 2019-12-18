Harbhajan Singh Places Yuvraj Singh In Same League As Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has showered praise on his former teammate and all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, crediting him for India’s triumphs at the 2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup. Both Harbhajan and Yuvraj were an integral part of both the World Cup-winning squads. Harbhajan stressed on the fact that Yuvraj was one of the players in the Indian team whose contribution was unparalleled.

Without Yuvraj Singh, we would not have won 2007 & 2011 World Cups: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan said to a leading media network that Yuvraj had a massive role to play in helping Indian cricket get where it was today and that he was as influential as Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble and Sourav Ganguly when it came to impact on the sport in the country. He added that without Yuvraj, India would not have won those 2 World Cups in 2007 and 2011. One of the finest all-rounders to have represented India, Yuvraj has represented India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is. The former cricketer scored 1,900 runs in Tests while scoring another 8,701 runs in ODIs and a further 1,177 runs in T20Is. Harbhajan Singh said it was due to Yuvraj Singh and his attitude, India came a long way to touch the pinnacle of success.

Yuvraj Singh was one of the heroes of India’s 2011 World Cup success where he showcased his mettle with all-round performances. The flamboyant left-hander played some crucial knocks with the willow and also took important wickets to help the Men in Blue end a trophy drought after 28 years to get hold of the second World Cup crown. Yuvraj ended the marquee event with 362 runs and 15 wickets to his name. Rightly so, he was named the Man of the tournament for his outstanding spells.

Yuvraj's commitments post-retirement

The left-hander called it a day from all forms of cricket in India and IPL a few months ago. Since then, Yuvraj has been a globetrotter as he is spending his time playing for various leagues around the world. Since then, he has represented Toronto Nationals in Canada T20 League and was recently a part of Maratha Arabians in Abu Dhabi T10 League. They went on to claim the title under Dwayne Bravo's leadership.

