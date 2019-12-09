Harbhajan Singh To Attend Dwayne Bravo's Future Gig? Netizens Go Gaga Over CSK Bonding

West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo, who is currently on a musical tour to India, performed his new peppy wedding single titled 'The Chamiya Song' at a club in Mumbai recently. Bravo took to Instagram to post a few videos of his gig, where he can be seen entertaining fans with his music. Bravo captioned the videos "My mission in life is to unite ppl from all parts of the world 🌎 introducing my champion team @arielle.alexa @djanamusic @ultrasimmo let’s keep representing 🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹 @riminique @gauravdagaonkar our new song #ChamiyaDance great show tonight @experiencedragonfly #Champion #2Easy"

ALSO READ | Australia And India To Play 2 Day-Night Tests In 2020? Sourav Ganguly, CA To Discuss Soon

Dwayne Bravo's new gig in Mumbai

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma Trolls Kedar Jadhav, Asks Him To Focus On Batting Instead Of Posing

However, it was Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh's comments that grabbed the maximum eyeballs on the post, who also happens to be his teammate at the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Looking at a Sardar who is dancing his heart out in the video, the off-spinner commented: "That Sardar Ji killed the show DJ..what a dancer with so much of energy". Bravo was quick to reply to the comment as he said how he wanted to take Harbhajan to on one of his gigs. His comment read, "need to get u on one of my gigs bro!!"

Harbhajan Singh replies to Dwayne Bravo on Instagram

ALSO READ | IPL: The Tournament's 'Dream11' That Is Cheaper Than Virat Kohli’s Rs. 17 Cr Salary

Bravo has teamed up with popular Indian choreographer Shakti Mohan to come up with a peppy wedding single titled "The Chamiya Song“. It has been written by Anurag Bhomia and composed by Gaurav Dagaonkar. It features singer-songwriter Rimi Nique on the vocals along with Gaurav and Bravo. The video, which highlights the extravagance of Indian weddings, has been directed by Onboard Films and choreographed by Rahul Shetty.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Ticks Kesrick Williams Off His Notebook; Netizens Go Berserk