Harbhajan Singh Relives Getting Ricky Ponting Out, Firing Him In 1998 Sharjah ODI: Watch

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh recently shared a throwback video of himself dismissing ex-Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting back in 1998. Singh made his ODI debut in Sharjah on April 17, 1998 against New Zealand, during the 1998 tri-series involving Australia as the third team. Five days later, India clashed against Australia in a virtual semi-final where a young Harbhajan Singh sent a well-settled Ricky Ponting back to the pavilion.

Harbhajan Singh recalls the moment that ignited his rivalry with Ricky Ponting

Harbhajan Singh and Ricky Ponting were both involved in some fierce battles against each other before the latter announced his international retirement in 2012. While Ponting is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of the game, the World Cup-winning Australian captain often struggled against the spin and bounce of Harbhajan Singh. Moreover, it is the Indian offie who has dismissed the Australian legend the most number of times in international cricket (13 times).

Their rivalry began in the sixth ODI of the 1998 tri-series in Sharjah. Harbhajan Singh, who was just 17 years and four ODIs old at the time, had Ricky Ponting stumped for 31. The youngster expressed himself in his celebration and gave the Australian a fiery send-off. The batsman, unimpressed by the celebration, gave Harbhajan Singh a piece of his mind before heading towards his dressing room.

On Monday, August 17, Harbhajan Singh shared the video of his first-ever clash with Ricky Ponting. He took to his Instagram account and wrote: “Throwback to 1998 Sharjah” in the caption.

Harbhajan Singh remembers starting point of his rivalry with Ricky Ponting, watch video

Harbhajan Singh in the IPL 2020

Harbhajan Singh is now expected to take field for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. He will be joined by his CSK teammates MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. The two CSK veterans recently announced their respective retirements from international cricket.

Upon hearing the Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni retirement news updates, Harbhajan Singh took to his social media accounts to congratulate the two cricketers.

Harbhajan Singh’s tweet for MS Dhoni retirement

Greatest wicket Keepar batsman,captain @msdhoni I wish you lots of happiness going forward..Thank you for all the great contributions and memories on the field..Congratulation on great 🏏 career.. see you soon in yellow jersey #WhistlePodu @ChennaiIPL #Dhonifinishesoffinstyle — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 15, 2020

Harbhajan Singh’s tweet for Suresh Raina retirement

Quite shocked about @ImRaina’s retirement.. still feel u have a lot to give to the game in blue, with age and fitness on ur side.. but as they say you know when you know.. all the best for your 2nd inn.. God bless you — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 16, 2020

Image credits: AP