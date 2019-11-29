VVS Laxman Shows Faith In This Player To Open The Innings With Rohit Sharma In T20Is

Former cricketer VVS Laxman, who used to be one of the most reliable batsmen for India in Test cricket and one of the finest slip fielders is currently playing the second innings of his career as a commentator and expert analysis. Meanwhile, the former batsman also reckons that there is one batsman who should open the innings for the Men In Blue along with Rohit Sharma and can also be a good limited-overs batsman as well.

READ: Top cricket official barred from leaving Bangladesh over corruption probe

VVS Laxman shows faith in KL Rahul

During a part of the expert analysis ahead of the upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies, VVS Laxman wondered at what position will KL Rahul bat at since skipper Virat Kohli will also be taking part in the three-match T20I series. Laxman then added that he reckons Rahul will open the innings with Rohit Sharma which is what he was definite about.

Rahul, who had a poor outing with the bat since the World Cup 2019 semi-final, made it count in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh earlier this month which was also a series decider. He scored a 35-ball 52 which helped India register a 30-run win over the Bangladeshi side.

WATCH: Odisha boy selected in India's Blind Cricket team

West Indies tour of India

India will be hosting West Indies in a limited-overs series starting from December 6 to 22. Both the teams will be playing three T20Is and three One Day Internationals each. Virat Kohli will be leading India in both the formats while the West Indies will be led by Kieron Pollard. Youngster Sanju Samson will be replacing Shikhar Dhawan who has been ruled out due to a leg injury. Meanwhile, West Indies southpaw Nicholas Pooran who was found guilty of ball-tampering will miss out on the first T20I. Pooran was handed a four-match T20I ban for his actions. He had earlier missed three matches against Afghanistan in the shortest format.

READ: Simon Taufel still traumatized by horrific Lahore terror attack ten years ago; speaks out

READ: Rahul Dravid pays biggest tribute to current Indian pace attack, calls it the 'best ever'