MS Dhoni Wins Thriller For CSK With Last-ball Six Vs KXIP In IPL 2010; Watch Video

Over the course of the IPL, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have enjoyed continued success as they have been one of the most consistent sides in the tournament. The Super Kings have made the playoffs in every IPL that they have played till now and have gone on to win the tournament three times. While BCCI has IPL 2020 postponed, here's a throwback to the third edition of the IPL when a spectacular win against Kings XI Punjab took CSK to the semi-finals.

IPL 2010: MS Dhoni knocks it out of the park, carries Chennai into the semi-final

Chennai Super Kings had looked promising but had only won six games in their 13 matches and needed to win their final game against Kings XI to qualify for the playoffs. Coming to the scenic Dharmasala, Kings XI asked the Super Kings to chase 193 in their 20 overs. The Kings XI bowled well and managed to bring the equation down to 16 runs needed in the final over.

Irfan Pathan had the ball while CSK captain MS Dhoni remained on strike. In a situation where nerves could get the best of him, Dhoni gave Chennai one of its most memorable victories as the team won the match and ended up qualifying for the playoffs in third place. Have a look at the fascinating last-over effort by the CSK skipper.

(Video courtesy: Senthil Kumar/BCCI)

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings went on to face Adam Gilchrist's Deccan Chargers in the semi-final where the Super Kings managed to defeat the Chargers despite setting a low target. They defeated the Mumbai Indians in the final and won the first of their three IPL trophies. CSK defeated RCB in 2011 and SRH in 2018 to win their remaining trophies.

IPL 2020 postponed: What will be the fate of the IPL and MS Dhoni retirement

The BCCI had IPL 2020 postponed amidst rising concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus in March. The tournament was supposed to begin on March 29 but the new schedule of the tournament remains a mystery. MS Dhoni is the captain of CSK team 2020 and many experts believe that Dhoni's performance in IPL 2020 will dictate his inclusion in the T20 World Cup, later this year. However, in case the IPL gets shelved, fans have been wondering if an MS Dhoni retirement from international cricket will be on the cards.

