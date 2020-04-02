The Debate
CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Flooded With Birthday Wishes On Twitter After Heartwarming Post

Cricket News

Stephen Fleming has scored 196 runs in 10 matches for the Chennai Super Kings. Fleming has been with the team since the inaugural edition of the IPL.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
CSK

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings have been one of the few teams in the tournament that remain very loyal to their players and support staff over the years. Former New Zealand cricket captain Stephen Fleming originally served as CSK's opener in IPL 2008 and since 2009, the player has been CSK's indispensable head coach. Even when the CSK franchise sat out of the IPL for two years, Stephen Fleming was appointed as the coach of the Rising Pune Supergiant to maintain the combo of him and MS Dhoni. On Wednesday, Stephen Fleming turned 47.

ALSO READ | 'What does BCCI know about COVID-19?': Omar Abdullah takes a dig as IPL 2020 nears

Stephen Fleming birthday: A heartfelt post gets bombarded with fan wishes

On Wednesday, Fleming took to his Twitter account for thanking his fans and followers for the birthday wishes he received. The former Kiwi batsman, however, did not want to take away attention from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and mentioned how the lockdown is helping him spend time with his family and focus on what really matters. Here is the tweet.

ALSO READ | IPL relives Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada's 4-25 against SRH in 2019. watch video

Fans made sure that they showered the CSK coach with a lot of love and affection.

ALSO READ | Jofra Archer net worth, endorsements, IPL salary, 25th birthday celebrations at home

IPL Postponed: CSK and other franchises await BCCI verdict on IPL future

CSK was supposed to open the IPL 2020 on March 29 with their opening match against defending champions Mumbai Indians in but the coronavirus outbreak in the country led to the BCCI having the IPL postponed. The future of IPL 2020 remains uncertain as the novel coronavirus rapidly tightens its grip on India. Some reports have even suggested that the BCCI will be cancelling the IPL but no official confirmation has arrived on this.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni wins thriller for CSK with last-ball six vs KXIP in IPL 2010; watch video

First Published:
COMMENT
