CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Flooded With Birthday Wishes On Twitter After Heartwarming Post

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings have been one of the few teams in the tournament that remain very loyal to their players and support staff over the years. Former New Zealand cricket captain Stephen Fleming originally served as CSK's opener in IPL 2008 and since 2009, the player has been CSK's indispensable head coach. Even when the CSK franchise sat out of the IPL for two years, Stephen Fleming was appointed as the coach of the Rising Pune Supergiant to maintain the combo of him and MS Dhoni. On Wednesday, Stephen Fleming turned 47.

Stephen Fleming birthday: A heartfelt post gets bombarded with fan wishes

On Wednesday, Fleming took to his Twitter account for thanking his fans and followers for the birthday wishes he received. The former Kiwi batsman, however, did not want to take away attention from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and mentioned how the lockdown is helping him spend time with his family and focus on what really matters. Here is the tweet.

Thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes today. Tough times around the world but to spend quality time at home with the family is always special. Please everyone be safe and smart over the next few months. 🙏 — Stephen Fleming (@SPFleming7) April 1, 2020

Fans made sure that they showered the CSK coach with a lot of love and affection.

When I met you last in 2015....Happy Birthday @SPFleming7 pic.twitter.com/FRno6Gveq0 — Piyush Adeshra (@piyushadeshra) April 1, 2020

Happy birthday wishing you health wealth love bliss and peace always in your life #Yellove #WhistlePoduArmy pic.twitter.com/K3RKBArf2l — nitesh tak (@nitesh_tak) April 1, 2020

Happy Birthday Super Coach Stephen Fleming Sir 💛🦁🤘 pic.twitter.com/Ns8RfC8QrO — PrashanthMSD7 (@msd7_prashanth) April 1, 2020

Sir, i still remember the day u came to my father's shop in kolkata wid ur few of ur teammates and gave my father an autograph as i was too shy to ask for it...u r really a tall man....happy birthday and God bless u — Emamul Pervez (@cric_emam) April 1, 2020

IPL Postponed: CSK and other franchises await BCCI verdict on IPL future

CSK was supposed to open the IPL 2020 on March 29 with their opening match against defending champions Mumbai Indians in but the coronavirus outbreak in the country led to the BCCI having the IPL postponed. The future of IPL 2020 remains uncertain as the novel coronavirus rapidly tightens its grip on India. Some reports have even suggested that the BCCI will be cancelling the IPL but no official confirmation has arrived on this.

