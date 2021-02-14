Harsha Bhogle Schools Analyst Seeking Deduction In India's WTC Points For Chepauk Pitch

Amid the huge uproar over the turning pitch at Chennai for the second India-England Test, 'Voice of Cricket' Harsha Bhogle schooled an analyst on Sunday when he demanded that the Men in Blue be docked of points from their World Test Championship (WTC) bag for the turning surface at Chepauk. The Indian commentator highlighted that such pitches make batting a skill and discover those who are ready to face the challenge when it gets tough. Citing India's victory at Lord's and England's win in Mumbai during previous tours, Bhogle added that one cannot become great by 'complaining'.

No Simon, it makes batting a skill. It is when the going is tough that you discover who is up for it. There are greentops and trampolines and dusty pitches but that is why playing away is a challenge. India won Lords, England won Mumbai. You can't become great by complaining. https://t.co/Gpvf2HNpVr — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 14, 2021

As India continues to dominate the second Test, several veterans of the game have jumped to blame the pitch for England's dismal performance with the bat at the Chepauk. Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh criticized the pitch at Chepauk, terming it 'unacceptable' at Test level. The junior Waugh highlighted that it was not acceptable to have the ball going through the top of the surface on day 1 from the main part of the pitch.

On the other hand, spin maestro Shane Warne schooled Michael Vaughan as the latter blamed the pitch for India grabbing the advantage in the ongoing Test. Warne highlighted that the pitch has been the same since day 1 but England bowlers have failed to bowl brilliantly whereas Indian batsmen have been on top of their game. The duo engaged in a war of words on Twitter as they fought over the part of the pitch in the game so far.

Joining the growing chorus against the turning Chepauk pitch, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen claimed that Team India would have lost the second Test as well had skipper Virat Kohli lost the toss. Taking to Twitter, Pietersen remarked that it is such a 'brave wicket' to prepare for a Test in India when the hosts are already one match down in the series.

India dominate 2nd Test

After having registered 329 in the first innings of the second Test, Indian bowlers tormented the English bowling lineup with Ravichandran Ashwin yet again leading the attack. The local lad registered his second consecutive five-for as India bowled out England for merely 134. Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone and Stuart Broad were Ashwin's targets on Day 2 of the second Test. Debutant Axar Patel also had an impressive start to his Test career as he claimed the wickets of in-form Joe Root and Moeen Ali. Ben Foakes top-scored for England with 42 runs holding one end strong as wickets fell from the other end. India now lead by 212 runs with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill taking on the attack.

