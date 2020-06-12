Harbhajan Singh Recalls First Time Sachin Tendulkar, Mohd Azharuddin Spotted Him In Nets

Veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh made his international debut in 1998. Since then, he has represented the national side in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is to bag 711 international wickets. Harbhajan Singh is widely regarded as one of the finest off-spinners India has ever produced. Quite recently, the cricketer recalled the time when he was spotted by the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin one year prior to his debut.

Harbhajan Singh recalls Sachin Tendulkar’s advice

Harbhajan Singh recently spoke with cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra on the latter’s YouTube channel. During the interaction, the 103-Test veteran talked about a certain net session in Mohali when his impressive off-spinners caught the attention of Sachin Tendulkar and the then Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin. Harbhajan Singh said that during a Test match in Mohali in 1997, he was called in to bowl at former Indian bowler Debasish Mohanty in the nets. He admitted to being nervous at the time because batting icon Sachin Tendulkar was standing next to him.

Harbhajan Singh, who was only 17 at the time, further stated that he managed to dismiss Mohanty four-five times in a space of seven-eight deliveries, thus prompting Ajay Jadeja to call Mohammad Azharuddin by saying “look at this boy”. Apparently Sachin Tendulkar also got impressed by his abilities as he recalled the ‘Master Blaster’s’ advice to him of focusing on his game. Harbhajan Singh further stated that his future teammate wished him all the best and hoped that he would play for India.

The off-spinner revealed that Sachin Tendulkar’s words really impacted him as he began to put more effort into his training. He believes that was the day when he was truly spotted as a year later, he was playing Test cricket for India alongside Tendulkar.

Harbhajan Singh recalls interaction with Sachin Tendulkar, watch video

Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh in Team India and Mumbai Indians

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh were part of the Indian team that lifted the 2011 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium. Moreover, the two cricketers also shared the same dressing room through the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2008 till 2013. While Sachin Tendulkar announced his IPL retirement after 2013, Singh was released by the franchise after the 2017 edition of the tournament.

IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh in CSK

After his 10-year stint with Mumbai Indians, Harbhajan Singh was acquired by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prior to the launch of IPL 2018. Even during the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the cricketer became one of the 20 players to be retained by the franchise from their squad of the previous season. Harbhajan Singh is now slated to reprise his role for CSK in the now-postponed IPL 2020 season.

