Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Woo Followers With Stylish Throwback Pictures On Instagram

Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic have been giving couple goals to their fans ever since the two started seeing each. other Throughout the entire 2020, the couple have been sharing some adorable and romantic photos of them spending quality time together especially during the lockdown. Recently, the Mumbai all-rounder decided to go down the memory lane and shared some throwback pictures of the couple together.

Hardik Pandya's throwback pictures with Natasa Stankovic

Pandya and Stankovic recently got married and were blessed with a baby boy. Agastya is the Pandya son who was born in July this year. Coming to Hardik Pandya's latest post, the cricketer captioned the image with “world” and “heart” emojis. Natasa Stankovic was quick to respond to her husband's post with a compliment and captioned it. “#tb to our Singapore trip". Pandya was quick to comment with a “heart” emoji. Here is Hardik Pandya's latest post -

Recently, Mumbai shared a picture on it's Twitter handle, where Pandya's son was seen donning the Mumbai team jersey with his name printed on the back. Natasa Stankovic also had her Mumbai jersey on during the Kolkata and Mumbai clash in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Pandya net worth info

The Pandya net worth comprises of his income as a cricketer through lucrative contracts from the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) and from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He earns ₹11 crore (US$1.5 million) while playing for Mumbai, making him the highest-paid player in the franchise aftet Rohit Sharma. Hardik Pandya is one of the highest-paid cricketers in India. He has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $1.5 million. Most of his earnings have come from the IPL where he has reportedly earned around ₹12-13 crores throughout his cricket career, as per Celebrity Earnings.

The Hardik Pandya net worth figure also includes his cars and house. His hometown in Vadodara, Gujarat is a 6,000 square feet penthouse and his family currently reside there while he also has a temporary flat in Mumbai. According to TheYouth, Pandya has an iconic car collection, which boasts the likes of Land Rover, Range Rover Vogue and a Mercedes AMG G63 SUV.

Hardik Pandya performance at Dream11 IPL 2020 so far

Coming to Hardik Pandya's performance in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020, the Mumbai all-rounder is having a decent outing so far, with 164 runs from nine matches at a strike rate of 160.78. Mumbai are currently third on the points table with 12 points from 9 matches. Delhi occupy the top spot, while Bangalore are placed second.

