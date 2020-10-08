Hardik Pandya Posts Fashionable Photo With Hat, Gets Sweet Reaction From Natasa Stankovic

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is renowned for his flamboyancy on and off the field. The lanky-all-rounder, who made his debut for India in 2016, has gone on to become an indispensable part of the team. Hardik Pandya is currently in the UAE where he is playing his trade in the Dream11 IPL 2020 for the Mumbai-based franchise.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya's new look gets thumbs-up from fans

Mumbai have got off to a solid start in the Dream11 IPL 2020 with four wins and two defeats in their first six matches. They are currently at the top of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with eight points to their name. Hardik Pandya has been brilliant so far in the lucrative league, having scored 135 runs in six innings at a blistering strike-rate of 158.82.

The Baroda lad, who is creating a buzz on the field with his performances, has also been in the news lately for his off-field activities. On Wednesday, Hardik Pandya uploaded a unique photo on his Instagram handle where he is seen donning a hat. Interestingly, Hardik Pandya has shaved off his beard in the photo as part of the Break the Beard Challenge.

The Break the Beard Challenge had gotten extremely popular when it came to the fore and since then cricketers are often seen taking part in the challenge, especially during the Dream11 IPL.

Natasa Stankovic also reacted to Hardik Pandya's post with a red heart emoji. Besides Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya's close friend KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis also commented on the photo. While KL Rahul commented a detective emoji, Faf du Plessis expressed his love for Hardik Pandya's hat

Recently, Kieron Pollard who sported a full beard in the Dream11 IPL 2020, took to his Instagram account to share his freshly updated look with his fans. The 33-year-old introduced his new look for the new season with the popular French cut beard as he took up the 'Break the Beard Challenge'. Kieron Pollard shares an amazing bond with fellow Mumbai player Hardik Pandya and credited him as his inspiration for taking up the Break the Beard Challenge.

