Kieron Pollard Sports New Look In Dream11 IPL 2020, Credits Hardik Pandya For Inspiration

Flamboyant Mumbai all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been in sensational touch in the Dream11 IPL 2020 in the limited opportunities that have come by his way. Known to be destructive with the bat down the order, Kieron Pollard's contribution with the ball and in the field cannot be discounted. Known to be a very jovial person off the field, the West Indian joined the bandwagon of the 'Break the Beard Challenge' to change things up while being inside the bio-secure bubble created for the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Kieron Pollard, who sported a full beard in the Dream11 IPL 2020, took to his Instagram account to share his freshly updated look with his fans. The 33-year-old introduced his new look for the new season with the popular French cut beard as he took up the 'Break the Beard Challenge'. Kieron Pollard shares an amazing bond with fellow Mumbai player Hardik Pandya and credited him for the inspiration to take up the challenge.

Hardik Pandya is known to be one of the closest friends of Pollard and considers him as a 'brother'. The big-hitter challenged Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik to take up the 'Break the Beard Challenge' for the Dream11 IPL 2020. Here is the full video shared by the veteran T20 player on his social media accounts.

Break the Beard Challenge

The challenge grew in popularity among cricketers as several Indian and foreign players took part in it. Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey and many more shaved off their beards for the 'Break the Beard' challenge. A video shared by KL Rahul had taken the internet by storm as it showed Virat Kohli getting his beard insured. The cricketers shared a light moment as Virat Kohli had earlier refused to take part in the 'Break the Bread Challenge' and KL Rahul was teasing the Indian captain for his obsession with the beard.

Haha, I knew you were obsessed with your beard @imVkohli but this news of you getting your beard insured confirms my theory. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cUItPV8Rhy — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) June 8, 2018

Kieron Pollard in the Dream11 IPL 2020

A mainstay in the Mumbai line-up, the all-rounder also is a part of the leadership group in the franchise. The star player has been striking the ball at a staggering strike-rate of 208.97. Apart from scoring an unbeaten half-century, Pollard has chipped in with some vital cameos at the backend of the innings. He also has scalped two wickets in the Dream11 IPL 2020 with a decent economy rate of 8.66.

Image source: Mumbai Instagram

