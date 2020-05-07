Yuzvendra Chahal Gives Comic Reply To Yuvraj Singh Calling Him 'chuhey' For Workout Video

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in major sporting events across the globe being called or postponed to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The much-awaited IPL 2020 also sufferes from the same fate and many cricket stars were forced into isolation amidst the India lockdown. IPL stars have used the India lockdown situation to provide their fans with their daily dose of entertainment through social media, funny videos, tutorials and fitness drills.

Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been quite active on social media and was involved in a friendly banter with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Yuzvendra Chahal posts workout video engages in friendly banter with Yuvraj Singh

The pain you feel today is the strength you'll feel tomorrow..!! 🤝💪 pic.twitter.com/ymUhaEZID9 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 6, 2020

Team India star Yuzvendra Chahal has time and again shared funny videos and throwback images on his social media profiles to keep his fans entertained. The Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner took to Twitter to post a workout video where the 29-year-old can be seen lifting weights. The lanky leg-spinner was trolled by 2011 World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who likened Yuzvendra Chahal to 'Chuhey.' The RCB spinner took the banter sportingly and responded by saying he's strong.

Oh bale oh tere chuhey 🐭 💪🏼 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 6, 2020

Strong me bhaiya 🤝💪 🐭 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 6, 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal would have been busy leading Virat Kohli-led RCB's spin attack in the IPL 2020 but the tournament was postponed indefinitely amidst the India lockdown true to the coronavirus pandemic. The leg-spinner participated in an online chess charity match last month to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts. The match raised ₹8.8 lakh for the waste pickers' community working for COVID-10 relief despite the India lockdown. Yuzvendra Chahal has been popular amongst fans with his latest TikTok videos and recently shared a throwback picture with two-time IPL winning captain MS Dhoni.

