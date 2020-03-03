NZ Pacer Trent Boult Signs Autograph For Delighted Indian Fan On Onion: Watch

Once again, Trent Boult was vital to the Kiwis' success and the pace bowler helped New Zealand get a convincing victory over Team India in the just-concluded New Zealand vs India Test series. In the two Tests that concluded the tour, Trent Boult scalped 11 wickets and was the second-highest wicket-taker overall. While the Kiwi pacer seemed to be enjoying his time on the pitch, Trent Boult had a great time around the boundary ropes as well.

New Zealand vs India: Boult signs onion for persistent fans in hilarious video

In a video that surfaced from the second New Zealand vs India Test in Christchurch, Trent Boult obliged a few fans with his autograph while fielding near the boundary. While most of these fans (majorly kids) had the pace bowler sign miniature bats or even full-size ones, an innovative fan held up an onion for Boult to sign. As the fans surrounding Trent Boult urged him to sign the onion, the Kiwi pacer chuckled and did the honours before jumping back inside the boundary rope.

#LovelyTrenty is so lovely he’s even happy to sign onions 🧅 pic.twitter.com/PDJEx0NIXc — The ACC (@TheACCnz) March 1, 2020

Mumbai Indians team 2020: Trent Boult to set the Wankhede on fire?

Even before the IPL 2020 Auctions, the Delhi Capitals ended up trading Trent Boult to the Mumbai Indians team 2020. Boult will now be playing for the four-time champions who already boast the likes of Lasith Malinga and Boult's fellow countryman Mitchell McClenaghan in the pace-bowling lineup. The Mumbai Indians team 2020 also got its hands on Australian impact players like Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile at the IPL 2020 auction. Here is the Mumbai Indians team for IPL 2020.

Rohit Sharma (captain) Digvijay Deshmukh Quinton de Kock Aditya Tare Saurabh Tiwary Jasprit Bumrah Dhawal Kulkarni Nathan Coulter-Nile Trent Boult Jayant Yadav Suryakumar Yadav Krunal Pandya Kieron Pollard Lasith Malinga Rahul Chahar Chris Lynn Hardik Pandya Sherfane Rutherford Anmolpreet Singh Mohsin Khan Mitchell McClenaghan Prince Balwant Rai Singh Anukul Roy Ishan Kishan

