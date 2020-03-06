Hardik Pandya Hits An Explosive 55-ball Unbeaten 158 In The  DY Patil T20 Semis

Hardik Pandya has made his comeback to the cricket field in style in the ongoing edition of the DY Patil T20. He had scored a dynamic century earlier this week against CAG. Prior to that, he had made both his bat and ball do the talking as well. By the virtue of the young all-rounder's outstanding contributions, Reliance 1 ended up qualifying for the semi-finals. However, Pandya's splendid run continued in the semi-finals as well.

Another Day, Another Ton for Pandya

Pandya continued to take the bowlers to the cleaners during Reliance 1's semi-final clash against BPCL on Friday. It seems that there is no stopping Pandya at the moment and he is in the prime of his life which is a good sign for Mumbai Indians as well as Team India. During his incredible cameo knock, the 26-year-old never allowed the BPCL bowlers to rediscover their rhythm as he hit them to all parts of the ground.

The star all-rounder finished with an unbeaten 55-ball 158 at a strike rate of 287.27 which included six boundaries and 20 maximums as Reliance 1 finished their innings at a mammoth score of 238/4 in their allotted quota of 20 overs. He had come out to bat when his team was reduced to 10/2.

Hardik Pandya will hope to get back to his best in order to retain his starting place in the rest of the Mumbai Indians team 2020 and the DY Patil tournament provides a solid platform for the talented all-rounder to get into his rhythm. The defending champions will aim to defend their title by lifting the IPL trophy for the fifth time as well later in May.

