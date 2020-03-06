Mohammad Yousuf Roasts Pak Coach Misbah Ul Haq For Wrongly Influencing Team In 2009

Pakistan cricket is known for their controversies both on and off the field and one such instance came during the captaincy tenure of Younis Khan. Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf recently accused current Pakistan head coach and his former teammate Misbah ul Haq for staging mutiny in 2009 against then national captain Younis Khan. Mohammad Yousuf, while speaking to Geo TV, revealed that Misbah ul Haq was upset over Younis reprimanding him for his slow batting during the 2009 World T20 in England.

Mohammad Yousuf speaks about Misbah ul Haq role in Younis Khan controversy

During the interview, Mohammad Yousuf said that back then, more than 10 players of the team had gathered, locked themselves in a room and conspired against Younis Khan, who was allegedly too strict with the players. He said that Younis being a strict skipper annoyed many as he used to hold everyone responsible for their failures, but cleared that the group never wanted to see the exit of Younis.

Furthur sharing limelight on the incident, Mohammad Yousuf said that players had also sworn on the Holy Quran to not leak the names of the rebels, but the news was leaked to the media minutes after their meeting had ended. The report also mentions that despite several players admitting over the years that they were part of the rebellion, the identity of the ringleader had remained unknown, until now.

PSL 2020: Misbah ul Haq coaches Islamabad United

Currently, Misbah ul-Haq is the coach of Islamabad United in the PSL 2020 competition. Misbah’s appointment came after the side sacked former Australian batsman Dean Jones as its coach. Following Misbah ul Haq's appointment as coach, there were objections from other franchises, who alleged about a potential a conflict of interest due to his multiple roles within Pakistani cricket. Misbah is also the head coach and chief selector for the Pakistani national team.

According to sources, Misbah ul Haq has an agreement with PCB, which allows him to work for any franchise, but without getting paid by the board. However, the franchises objected to Misbah’s participation in the PSL 2020 selection process and demanded that he should be barred being involved with the PSL 2020

