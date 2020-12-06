Yuzvendra Chahal Equals Jasprit Bumrah's Record Of Most Scalps For India In Men's T20Is

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal might have only managed a solitary scalp in the second T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday but he also ended up achieving a unique feat by taking that one wicket. He equalled his team-mate as well as Team India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah's record of most wickets for India in men's T20Is. Both of them now have 59 scalps each. This was officially confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter handle.

Yuzvendra Chahal has equalled Jasprit Bumrah's record of most wickets for India in men's T20Is 👏



They have 59 scalps each! pic.twitter.com/xTh5a0kGvA — ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2020

However, unlike the previous game, Yuzi was the most expensive bowler on Sunday as he finished with figures of 1/51 from his four overs at an economy rate of a massive 12.75. Bumrah, on the other hand, was once again rested for the second game as well (probably taking the workload management of the bowlers into consideration) as T Natarajan was selected to add impetus to India's pace battery.

READ: Matthew Wade's Failed Attempt To Pull Off An MS Dhoni Style Stumping Leaves Fans In Splits

Pandya finishes it off in style

Chasing a stiff target of 195, India had to attack right from the word 'Go' and that is exactly what openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan had done in the Powerplay overs. Dhawan scored a fine half-century before he was dismissed for 52. Skipper Virat Kohli then took care of the proceedings and brought the visitors back in the hunt with a solid knock of a 24-ball 50 before a brilliant catch from his opposite number Matthew Wade behind the stumps sent him back just when it appeared that he would single-handedly get the job done.

Enter Hardik Pandya and he showed why he is Team India's most bankable power-hitter as he took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners. He hit two big sixes in the final over as the Men In Blue crossed the finish line by six wickets and a couple of balls to spare. The Baroda cricketer remained unbeaten on a 42 (22) at a strike rate of nearly 191 including three boundaries and two maximums.

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and invited the hosts to have a bat first. Openers D'Arcy Short and Matthew Wade added 47 runs for the opening stand before the former was dismissed. Wade who was promoted up the order as a pinch-hitter scored an amazing half-century and looked in splendid touch before he was run out by Kohli for a well-made 58. Steve Smith chipped in with 46 before Hardik Pandya's running catch deprived him of a superb half-century. Some vital contributions from lower down the order towards the backend of the innings helped Australia post a stiff total of 194/5 in their 20 overs.

READ: Virat Kohli Promises To Text AB After Playing Scoop Shot But 'Mr.360' Is Quick To Respond

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.