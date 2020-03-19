Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Enjoy Staying At Home By Dancing Together: Watch

Cricket activities in India have been currently postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Due to the lack of cricketing activities, players are getting a chance to spend some time with their families. Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya are making use of this break in their own special way. Krunal Pandya's wife Pankhuri Sharma recently shared a video on her social media handle in which the entire Pandya family was seen dancing.

Hardik Pandya and fiancee Natasa Stankovic in a funny dance video

Krunal Pandya's wife Pankhuri Sharma shared the video on Instagram in which Krunal Pandya and his wife, along with Hardik Pandya and his fiancee Natasa Stankovic are dancing with sunglasses on their eyes. Pankhuri also posted a message along with the video.



Hardik Pandya engagement with Natasa Stankovic

On New Years' eve, Hardik Pandya made his relationship official on Instagram with girlfriend and Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic. Following the news of the relationship, the Hardik Pandya engagement news came in January after the all-rounder shared a video of his proposal on a yacht which was decorated with balloons and flowers.

Hardik Pandya return to Team India postponed by Coronavirus

Hardik Pandya's return to Team India was postponed after the coronavirus outbreak. Hardik Pandya was a part of the team in the ODI series against South Africa, but he will now have to wait to make his return to the Team India fold. The first match of the series was to be held in Dharamsala. However, it was cancelled due to rain. After this, the BCCI cancelled the South Africa series due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In his latest post on Instagram, Hardik Pandya shared an image of himself before and after his injury. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder shared an update that he added seven more kgs to his weight while continuing to return to full fitness. Hardik Pandya, in his caption, mentioned that he put in a lot of effort and there were no shortcuts to getting ‘stronger and better.’

IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya hopes to get back into form

Hardik Pandya performed exceptionally in the DY Patil tournament recently and will hope to get back to his best in order to retain his starting place in the Mumbai Indians team. With IPL 2020 being pushed back to April 15 due to coronavirus, Hardik Pandya will look to stay fit before he takes the field in IPL 2020.

