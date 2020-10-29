Hardik Pandya Pleads Guilty To Breaching Dream11 IPL Code Of Conduct With Chris Morris

After getting into a heated exchange during the Dream11 IPL 2020 match, both Hardik Pandya and Chris Morris have been reprimanded by the authorities. The 48th Dream11 IPL 2020 match saw Mumbai take on Bangalore, with Kieron Pollard’s men winning the top of the table clash by five wickets. The Dream11 IPL 2020 match saw some great cricket being played, with several records being broken. However, one of the most iconic moments during the game occurred as the game was about to be wrapped, with the Pandya Morris fight.

What happened in the Pandya Morris fight?

The verbal spat between the two players took place in the 19th over of the second innings. With Mumbai close to chasing the target, it was Chris Morris who was tasked with bowling the crucial 19th over. However, it was Hardik Pandya who got the better of Chris Morris, as he smacked Morris’ fourth delivery for a six with a sumptuous helicopter shot. As soon as Hardik Pandya hit the shot, the two players were seen verbally engaging with each other.

It was Chris Morris who had the last laugh though, as he dismissed Hardik Pandya on the very next ball. The Mumbai batsman could only manage to toe-end Morris’ delivery, with Mohammed Siraj completing the catch to dismiss the all-rounder. After the dismissal, Chris Morris was once again gesturing towards Pandya, with the Mumbai cricketer seen animatedly arguing with the South African as he walked back to the pavilion. Many fans picked up on the Pandya Morris fight, as they shared videos of the incident online.

Hardik Pandya after hitting six showing the ball, with gesture, to Morris



Next ball Pandya got out 😂😂 — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) October 28, 2020

What was Pandya saying to Morris😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/83cKgnjNFU — @iammp (@maheshspawar1) October 28, 2020

Both cricketers pulled up for Dream11 IPL 2020 altercation

Soon after the game, the authorities revealed that both the cricketers have been reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. In a statement on the tournament’s website, it was disclosed that Chris Morris has admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. The said offence refers to using language actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a match.

Hardik Pandya also admitted to the Level 1 Offence 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct after the game, which revolves around conduct that is against the spirit of the game. While concluding, the statement revealed that the match referee’s decision is final and binding for Level 1 offences.

Image Credits: Bangalore Instagram, Mumbai Instagram

