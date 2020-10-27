Hardik Pandya Pulls Off Bald Look With Stylish Outfit, Natasa Stankovic Approves

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is renowned for his flamboyancy on and off the field. The lanky-all-rounder, who made his debut for India in 2016, has gone on to become a valuable part of the team. Pandya is currently in the UAE where he is plying his trade in the Dream11 IPL 2020 for the Mumbai-based franchise.

Pandya is extremely active on social media where he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. The Baroda-based cricketer goes about his business without paying heed to outside noise.

Natasa Stankovic approves of Hardik Pandya's new look

Pandya was at it once again as he took to Instagram and uploaded a photo of himself where he has donned a completely new look. In the photo, the Mumbai all-rounder is seen wearing a black T-shirt along with fashionable sunglasses. He also flaunts his lavish watch in the photo.

Hardik Pandya's new look was well-received by fans. Several reactions poured in as netizens gave a thumbs up to Hardik Pandya's new look. In fact, Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic also reacted to the photo by posting emoticons as she was floored by her husband's bald look.

Recently, Pandya had uploaded a unique photo on his Instagram handle where he was seen donning a hat. Interestingly, Pandya had shaved off his beard in the photo as part of the Break the Beard Challenge. The Break the Beard Challenge had gotten extremely popular when it came to the fore and since then cricketers are often seen taking part in the challenge, especially during the Dream11 IPL. Several cricketers have followed Pandya's lead and have taken up the challenge.

Hardik Pandya net worth, Hardik Pandya IPL salary and more

Hardik Pandya is one of the highest-paid Indian cricketers and has lucrative BCCI and IPL contracts. The BCCI awarded the hard-hitting all-rounder a Grade B contract, which earns him ₹3 crore. Pandya, who has established himself as a key member of the Mumbai Indians setup, bags a whopping ₹11 crore in IPL salary, making him the highest-paid Mumbai Indians player behind Rohit Sharma. Hardik Pandya is one of the highest-paid cricketers in India.

The Pandya net worth stands at an estimated $1.5 million. Most of his earnings have come from the IPL where he has reportedly earned around ₹12-13 crores throughout his cricket career, as per Celebrity Earnings.

Disclaimer: The above Hardik Pandya net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

