T Natarajan Trumps Marnus Labuschagne For Maiden Wicket In Indian Colours; Watch Video

T Natarajan, who dazzled for the Hyderabad franchise in the recently-concluded Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, made his international debut earlier today (Wednesday, December 2). The 29-year-old was given the rope in place of seasoned speedster Mohammad Shami in the dead-rubber of the ongoing India vs Australia ODI series Down Under. Interestingly, it took T Natarajan just 13 deliveries in all to claim his maiden international wicket, as he dismissed in-form Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne.

T Natarajan debut through India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Cricketer claims first international victim

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first at the high-scoring Canberra venue. The ‘Men in Blue’ slammed 302-5 off 50 overs on the back of skipper’s heroics and some late big-hitting fury from all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Defending 303 to avoid a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of hosts Australia, T Natarajan shared the new ball with ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 70 in the previous match, was appointed as Australia’s opener in place of injured David Warner. He was cleaned up for just 7 runs by debutant T Natarajan off the first ball of the sixth over of their run-chase. The moment marked a special occasion for Natarajan, who claimed his first wicket in Indian colours, while playing his first game at the international level no less.

T Natarajan debut: T Natarajan 1st wicket for India, watch celebrations

T Natarajan IPL price for 2020 season

T Natarajan played all 16 matches for Hyderabad in the Dream11 IPL 2020 season, during which he picked 16 wickets at an average of 31.50. He maintained an impressive economy rate of 8.02 and bowled some tight yorkers to restrict opposition batsmen in the death overs. The left-arm speedster was earlier retained by the Hyderabad franchise during the player’s trading and retaining window in late 2019. As per the signing, the T Natarajan IPL price for the 2020 season was ₹40 lakh (US$56,000).

India vs Australia 3rd ODI live updates

At the time of publishing, Australian batsmen reached 66-2 after 13 overs. They require another 237 runs off 37 overs to seal the ODI series by a 3-0 margin. Captain Aaron Finch was batting at the crease and he was recently joined by all-rounder Moises Henriques.

