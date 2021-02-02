Hardik Pandya Shares Endearing Memory Of Late Father, Fans Ask All-rounder To Stay Strong

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has had a tough last couple of weeks as he lost his father, Himanshu Pandya on January 16 to a heart attack. Since then, Hardik has been remembering his father by regularly posting heart-warming photos and videos of him on social media.

Hardik Pandya shares endearing video of father, fans support all-rounder

Hardik took to Twitter and shared yet another endearing throwback video from the time when he had gifted his father a car. In the video, Krunal Pandya accompanies his father to the car showroom while Hardik is on a video call from the other end. Hardik's father doesn't realise that his son has gifted him a car as a surprise, however, upon realising the same, he gets teary-eyed.

Everyone congratulates him as Krunal hands over the phone to his father asking him to speak to Hardik. Hardik's father is ecstatic on receiving the gift as he bombards his son with a barrage of “Love you.” Hardik shared the video on Tuesday and also put a touching caption and expressed his love for him.

Knowing you are not here makes me cry ! But seeing you smile like a kid who got his candy makes me smile and remember you with so much joy !

Love you dad pic.twitter.com/y8VXgQNUE6 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 2, 2021

As soon as Hardik posted the video, fans flooded the comments section with their responses. Several reactions poured in as fans asked the all-rounder to stay strong. Here's a look at some of the reactions.

You made him proud. He must be smiling seeing you up there from heaven. Stay strong 🙏 — Sukhman (@Superman_Sandhu) February 2, 2021

भाई लगता है आप अपने पिताजी को बहुत मिस कर रहे हो, 😔

वैसे आपकी बातो से ऐसे लगता है जैसे वो आपके पिताजी कम आपके दोस्त ज्यादा थे, 🙏🏼 — Mst Mst. 🇮🇳 (@MstMst35476299) February 2, 2021

Har beta chaahta hai ki wo apne papa ko ye khushi de.. God bless you. — Bhavesh Upadhyay (@bhaveshupadhy10) February 2, 2021

Happy memories Hardik you brothers made him proud nothing more a father wants but his children to do well God Bless! RIP — Nikhil Uday Samsi (@SamsiUday) February 2, 2021

❤️❤️ Keep working hard buddy

He is always showering his blessings from heaven — Adi🌞tya (@BrainiacAdi) February 2, 2021

You should feel proud man!! Nothing more important than fulfilling your fathers dream and make him happy you did that brother man🍻 — nishit singh (@nishitr7) February 2, 2021

Best ever surprise gift😍❤️

Stay strong @hardikpandya7 — Rohan Gangta (@rohan_gangta) February 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Hardik is currently a part of the India squad for the England Tests 2021. The cricketer is in Chennai for the first Test which is set to get underway on Friday, February 5. The first two matches will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and the final two Tests will be hosted at the newly-renovated Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Test series will be followed by a five-match T20I series that will be played in Ahmedabad on March 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20. On the other hand, the three ODIs will be played in Pune on March 23, 26 and 28.

India squad for England Tests 2021: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Hardik, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

