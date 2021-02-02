India Vs England: Brad Hogg SNUBS Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar In India's Playing XI

International cricket is set to return to India with the high-octane India vs England Test series that is set to get underway on Friday, February 5 in Chennai. It's been more than a year since India's last international assignment at home which is why the upcoming series has been looked forward to with eagerness. The India vs England Test series has also been one of the most anticipated cricketing events for two reasons, one, because it's a contest between two cricketing giants and the other being that the series will play a crucial role in determining the finalist of the World Test Championship.

Brad Hogg picks Axar Patel over Washington Sundar, sidelines Hardik Pandya

Ahead of the start of the series, former cricketers have been sharing their views about the exciting contest and at the same time predicting India's playing XI for the first Test. Joining the bandwagon is former Australian spinner, Brad Hogg, who has shared his two cents on what India's bowling line up should look like for the first Test.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said that he will have Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj for the first Test as the trio complements each other. The former cricketer reckoned that Bumrah is quick and can attack the stumps by moving the ball both ways. While Ishant can generate extra bounce because of his height. Siraj will be effective as he comes from a slightly different angle. According to Hogg, Hardik Pandya can play the role of the third pacer in place of Mohammed Siraj, however, he said that he isn't sure if the lanky all-rounder is fit enough to bowl.

Hogg also opened up on India's spin attack. The Australian veteran ignored the star of India's historic win at The Gabba, Washington Sundar and said that the two spinners that he would play will be R Ashwin and Axar Patel. Elaborating in his choices, Hogg stated that he would play Ashwin as the offie is the more experienced player whereas Axar Patel makes the cut because he adds a little bit of variety by turning the ball away from the right-handers.

India squad for England Tests 2021: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

