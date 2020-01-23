Hardik Pandya Shows Off ₹1.1 Crore Watch And Expensive Sneakers At Mumbai Airport

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced India’s ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming tour of New Zealand. Not long ago, India’s premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya underwent surgery for his long-standing back injury. However, the cricketer was still not deemed fit for New Zealand tour as Pandya was omitted from both the limited-overs squads by BCCI.

NEWS: India’s ODI squad against New Zealand announced: Kohli (C), R. Sharma (VC), P. Shaw, Rahul, Shreyas, M. Pandey, Pant (WK), S. Dube, Kuldeep, Chahal, Jadeja, Bumrah, Shami, Saini, S. Thakur, Kedar



Dhawan ruled out of T20I and ODI series. Details - https://t.co/lw5gZey833 pic.twitter.com/5ATv8QTLLe — BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2020

Hardik Pandya salary: All-rounder's watch and sneakers grabs eyeballs at Mumbai airport

Hardik Pandya last represented Team India in a series-deciding third T20I against South Africa in September 2019. After the limited-over series against South Africa, the maverick all-rounder missed out the remainder of India’s home season due to an injury. During his stay away from the game, Pandya can be seen enjoying his life extravagantly. Only a few weeks ago, the cricketer got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Natasa Stankovic after making his romantic proposal to her public.

Hardik Pandya was recently spotted at Mumbai airport where he displayed his ostentatious lifestyle. He was seen wearing a Patek Phillipe’s Nautilus Perpetual Calendar 5740/1G watch which is believed to be worth around ₹1.10 crore. He was also seen sporting a pair of sneakers worth around ₹1 lakh. With branded shoes, shirts and a watch, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder was all draped up in exclusive accessories.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya is currently undergoing a rehabilitation program at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. The right-handed batsman is eyeing a place in the Indian squad for the three-match home ODI series against South Africa in March.

