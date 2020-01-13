Hardik Pandya Advises Virat Kohli To 'take A Chill Pill' In White-ball Cricket

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya recently revealed that he has been inspired by the national team's captain and iconic batsman Virat Kohli for his fitness levels. In an interview with a leading Indian media daily, the all-rounder credited Kohli for setting the example of fitness standards and for leading from the front always. Pandya also jokingly added that sometimes, Kohli’s energy can be a bit too much to take.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Reveals The Valuable Advice Given To Him By MS Dhoni

Also Read | Virat Kohli Lifts Lid On Sizzling Rivalry With Ace-pacer Jasprit Bumrah In The Nets

Hardik Pandya credits Virat Kohli for his fitness regime

Both Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are considered among the fittest cricketers in the Indian line-up. In the interview, Pandya appreciated Virat Kohli by saying that the Indian skipper has inspired a lot of people for having more awareness on fitness. He added that it is just amazing to see a ‘fit’ Virat Kohli in action as the cricketer has the same amount of energy even during the 49th over of an ODI innings.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Reveals Details Of His Emotional Chat With Virat Kohli Post His Surgery

Hardik Pandya also jokingly said that his focus and animated character on the field can sometimes be a bit too much to take for others. He revealed that sometimes he has to go up to his skipper and say “Boss, you have to take a chill pill”. Both Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli share a great camaraderie between them since the former made his Team India debut in 2016.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Categorically Trashes MS Dhoni Comparisons Ahead Of T20 WC

Ind vs Aus 2020

Team India will now host Australia in the upcoming three-match ODI series between January 14 and January 19. The opening game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai followed by fixtures in Rajkot and Bengaluru. Virat Kohli will once again lead India in the upcoming contests and will also be joined by his deputy Rohit Sharma.

Best place to celebrate the festive season? In the nets 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/Qg6D4bYbTB — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 27, 2019

Also Read | Virat Kohli Makes A Huge Statement About Countering The Dew Factor In The 1st ODI

Also Read | Virat Kohli Goes Missing From BCCI Awards Photo, Fans Come Up With Funny Explanations