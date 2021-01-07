Adam Gilchrist Picked Over Sachin Tendulkar As '21st Century’s Greatest' By Aussie Scribe

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist was recently picked as the ‘Greatest Cricketer of the 21st Century’ by The Daily Telegraph. An Australian scribe made a list of 50 greatest players of the 21st century, which includes two Indians in the top 10. While current Indian captain Virat Kohli finds himself a rung below Adam Gilchrist, batting icon Sachin Tendulkar was clubbed between Dale Steyn (No.8) and Kumar Sangakkara (No.10).

Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid hailed by an Australian scribe

Adam Gilchrist, one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsman of all time, was ranked above some of his legendary ex-teammates like Ricky Ponting (No.3), Shane Warne (No.7) and Glenn McGrath (No.11). Moreover, the publication even placed the cricketer-turned-commentator above the legendary Indian batting duo of Sachin Tendulkar (No.9) and Rahul Dravid (No.17) as well as modern-day batting legends Virat Kohli (No.2) and Steve Smith (No.6).

Former Indian captain and World Cup winner MS Dhoni, who has garnered admirations in the past from Gilchrist himself, was the next highest ranking Indian cricketer after Rahul Dravid at No.21. Master technician VVS Laxman (No.28), spin legend Anil Kumble (No.38), ace speedster Zaheer Khan (No.42), explosive opener Virender Sehwag (No.45) and the legendary off-spin duo of Harbhajan Singh (No.47) and Ravichandran Ashwin (No.48) were among other Indians in the elite list.

A look at Daily Telegraph’s entire Top 50 cricketers of the century list

Today a list of the 50 'Greatest Players of the 21st Century' was released in Australia's The Daily Telegraph. Virat Kohli is at 2. Still has years of cricket in him. Brilliant in all formats. Should be at 1. Thoughts? (Note: Smudge is at 6) #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/7uQQ2gndto — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 3, 2021

India vs Australia 3rd Test updates

Adam Gilchrist is currently a part of the commentary panel for the ongoing India vs Australia Test Series Down Under. The cricketer-turned-commentator is teamed alongside his ex-colleagues Michael Hussey, Ricky Ponting among others. The India vs Australia 3rd Test match went underway today, Thursday, January 7, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

