Hardik Pandya Urges Fans To Stay Home Via Romantic Picture With Fiancee Natasa Stankovic

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his fiancee Natasa Stankovic have been quite active on social media by asking fans to stay safe from coronavirus. Recently, Natasa Stankovic posted a cosy picture with her fiance Hardik Pandya on Instagram with a "stay home" message. Hardik Pandya was also quick to respond to Natasa Stankovic with a red heart emoji, while his India teammate KL Rahul also posted a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Also Read: Brad Hogg Picks Ben Stokes Over Hardik Pandya As The Best All-rounder For This Reason

Also Read: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Enjoy Staying At Home By Dancing Together: Watch

Hardik Pandya fiance Natasa Stankovic praises medical staff

Hardik Pandya and his family recently took to Twitter to praise medical staff for helping people fight coronavirus which is killing people around the globe. Taking to Twitter, Hardik Pandya posted a video of him with fiance Natasa Stankovic, brother Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma saluting the medical staff and other emergency personnel.

Salute to all the medical staff and other emergency personnel who are fighting the virus selflessly. We are forever indebted to you. You are the real Heroes. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ikYM5aR2WW — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 22, 2020

Coronavirus: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic love story

Natasa Stankovic received a major surprise from her cricketer fiance on New Year's Day when Hardik Pandya decided to propose to the Serbian actress on a yacht in Dubai. The all-rounder shared a video of his proposal which saw the yacht been decorated with balloons and flowers. Recently, the couple was spotted in a video posted by Krunal Pandya's wife Pankhuri Sharma, where all four of them are dancing with sunglasses on their eyes. as they spend time together amidst the pan-India lockdown due to coronavirus.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Gifts 'zero-calorie' B'day Treat To Krunal As Brothers Unite In Isolation

IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya fitness and return

Recently, Hardik Pandya shared an image on his social media account where he mentioned about adding 7 more kgs to his weight while continuing to return to full fitness. His last competitive match was in the DY Patil tournament where he showed a glimpse of his current form. Hardik Pandya's return to Team India was postponed after the coronavirus outbreak. He was a part of the team in the ODI series against South Africa, but he will now have to wait to make his return to the Team India fold.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya & His Family Salute Medical Staff And Emergency Personnel Amid Janta Curfew