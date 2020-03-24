Hardik Pandya Gifts 'zero-calorie' B'day Treat To Krunal As Brothers Unite In Isolation

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya had the perfect gift for his brother Krunal on his birthday - a 'zero-calorie' cake filled with 'love' amid the COVID-19 scare. Hardik Pandya took to post a photo where he is posing with an imaginary piece of cake in his hand, feeding his brother Krunal. Hardik Pandya also had a heartwarming message for his brother, revealing that the brothers were united and were spending time together in isolation. The all-rounder was expected to make a comeback in the ODI series against South Africa after recovering from his lower back injury.

READ | Sourav Ganguly's Tenure Extension Plea To Be Filed By Aditya Verma In SC: Report

Hardik Pandya's gift for Krunal

Happy birthday bhai ❤️ We’re looking after each other in isolation so here’s my zero calorie cake gift for you 😜 Love you loads 😘 @krunalpandya24 pic.twitter.com/j17grweUHr — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 23, 2020

READ | 'Gotta Be Careful': David Warner Teaches Daughter 'Ivy' How To Use Hand Sanitiser

Hardik Pandya & his family salute COVID-19 warriors

As the entire country took to their balconies on Sunday at 5 PM to laud the efforts of the emergency personnel fighting against Coronavirus, Indian cricket team's ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his family also expressed their gratitude. Taking to Twitter, Pandya posted a video of him with fiance Natasa Stankovic, brother Krunal Pandya, and Pankhuri Sharma saluting the medical staff and other emergency personnel.

Salute to all the medical staff and other emergency personnel who are fighting the virus selflessly. We are forever indebted to you. You are the real Heroes. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ikYM5aR2WW — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 22, 2020

READ | Delhi Capitals And Rajasthan Royals Share A Hilarious Banter Over A Star All-rounder

Janta Curfew a great success

Prime Minister Modi's call for Janta Curfew saw a massive response from the citizens of the country, with celebrities and sportspersons endorsing the need to remain indoors and how it would help the society collectively. At 5 pm on Sunday, people all across India gathered on their terraces, courtyards, and balconies to cheer and show appreciation to all those who were battling the deadly virus on behalf of the society. Cricketers, including Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif and many more led from the front, cheering for the health workers along with their family members.

READ | Fans Reminisce Over MS Dhoni's WC Final Six As ICC Asks For The Most Iconic Picture Ever