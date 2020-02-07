NZ Vs IND: Shreyas Iyer Statistically Proven To Be India's Best No. 4 Option In ODIs

Shreyas Iyer brought up his maiden ODI hundred by scoring 103 from 107 balls against New Zealand on February 5. Even though his sparkling ton ended up in a losing cause, Iyer’s innings has instilled confidence within the Indian team management who have been struggling to find a permanent No. 4 batsman in the line-up in the past few years. According to stats, Shreyas Iyer has proven himself to be an ideal No. 4 option for the Virat Kohli side.

NZ vs Ind: Shreyas Iyer is India’s best No. 4, according to stats

Ever since the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the Indian team management have tried various batsmen at the No. 4 position. The likes of MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayadu and Ajinkya Rahane have all been tried and tested at the spot. Post the Champions Trophy, let us check out how all Indian batsmen have fared at the position according to their averages.

Player Innings Runs Average Shreyas Iyer 6 284 56.80 Dinesh Karthik 9 264 52.80 MS Dhoni 4 135 45.00 Ambati Rayadu 14 464 42.18 Ajinkya Rahane 5 140 35.00

MS Dhoni, with an average of 45 at No. 4, has not played an international match for India since the ICC World Cup 2019. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 1,358 runs in 30 innings at a staggering average of 56.58.

NZ vs Ind 2020

Trailing 0-1 in the three-match series, India will now face New Zealand in a must-win second ODI at Eden Park in Auckland. The match is scheduled to be played on February 8 and the action will commence at 7:30 AM IST. Prior to the ongoing ODI series, India blanked New Zealand 5-0 in the T20I contests.

Tough day at the office but we hope to come back strong next ODI 🇮🇳💪🏻 #TeamIndia #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/CzOfPrVEBF — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2020

