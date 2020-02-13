WATCH: Hardik Pandya's Batting Practice Caught On Camera As All-rounder Ups The Ante

Hardik Pandya was seen sweating it out in the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The way he was batting, it appears that the star all-rounder is regaining his fitness. The ace cricketer who has been out of action since September 2019 was not only seen indulging in some good batting practice but had also run towards the net bowler to hand the ball over to him on a couple of occasions. The video was also posted as well. Take a look.

We spotted Hardik Pandya in the nets 👀 working his way back to full fitness pic.twitter.com/yTZJvEsVRd — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 12, 2020

Zaheer Khan's valuable piece of advice for Pandya

"For MI, IPL is still a long way away, and for Hardik, it's important he should take his time to come back 120 percent. I can say it by experience when anyone goes through injuries, it's not about coming back, it's about how you come back. "You have to be patient through that process and you have to listen to the team which is around you - the support staff, be it your doctor, your physio, your trainers. Those are the key people one should communicate with and control the controllables'', said Zaheer Khan.

The youngster was ruled out of the two-match Test series against New Zealand starting from February 21 after failing to regain full fitness.

Pandya to feature in the upcoming corporate tournament

According to recent reports, Hardik Pandya is all set to make a comeback to the field later this month. The report stated that Pandya is expected to take part in the DY Patil T20 tournament later this month. Pandya is set to be representing a Reliance outfit in what is expected to be a corporate tournament that takes place annually.

The Mumbai Indians superstar might next be seen in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where the reigning champions will be hoping to retain their title and also win it for the fifth time as well.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

MS Dhoni impressed by fan singing Bollywood classic for him in Mumbai; watch video