Yuvraj Singh's Slogs Hilarious 'be Professional' Wisecrack At Sourav Ganguly's Expense

Yuvraj Singh cracked a lighthearted joke at the expense of his former skipper and one of his good friends Sourav Ganguly after he had posted a picture of him celebrating his century at Lords'.

READ: Virat Kohli tweets in shock after RCB's social media blackout amidst rebranding rumours

READ: Ashish Nehra calls for Indian pacers to pull up their socks after Jasprit Bumrah's failure

Yuvi trolls Dada

It so happened that Sourav Ganguly had posted a picture of him raising his bat after scoring his maiden Test century on debut in June 1996. In the picture, Rahul Dravid, who had also made his international debut in that Test match was seen applauding Dada. However, Ganguly forgot to remove a watermark from the picture and sensing an opportunity, Yuvraj Singh came forward to make fun of him.

After having posted his picture, Ganguly captioned it as 'Fantastic memories'. However, it was only a matter of time before Yuvi made his presence felt and played lighthearted spoilsport. The former all-rounder asked Dada to remove the logo. The Player of the Tournament of the 2011 World Cup then reminded the ex-Indian captain that he is the BCCI President and requested him to 'be professional'. Take a look.



Shikhar Dhawan unable to lift heavy weights in first training session post-injury: Watch

READ: Shoaib Akhtar asks big question on Jasprit Bumrah; gives verdict on India's NZ series loss

Yuvi and Dada's contribution to Indian cricket

Yuvraj Singh had made his debut at the ICC Knockout Trophy 2000 which was also Ganguly's first-ever assignment as captain. India had played some outstanding cricket as they finished runners-up. Both the southpaws were also members of the Indian squad which had won that famous tri-series final against England in 2002 at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. Yuvraj was involved in a key partnership with Mohammad Kaif when they had lost half their side and were very far away from the target. Yuvi and Dada's other memorable moments include reaching the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 and the historic tour of Pakistan in 2003/04.

The two were also a part of the Indian squad that had a forgettable World Cup campaign in 2007 where they were eliminated in the league stages. Ganguly bid adieu to the game a year later. However, Yuvi was in the prime form of his career as he played an instrumental role in India winning the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20 in 2007 and the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 after a long wait of 28 years. He finished the tournament with 362 runs and 15 wickets.