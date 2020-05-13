Hardik Pandya's Romantic Reply To Natasa Stankovic's Quarantine Question Makes Her Blush

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his fiancee Natasa Stankovic have been sharing adorable pictures and videos on social media amidst the India lockdown. Just like many others, the celebrity couple is looking to kill lockdown boredom by being active on social media as they spend time together. On Tuesday, Natasa Stankovic posted a picture on Instagram and asked Hardik Pandya about his quarantine time. The allrounder sent a reply to his fiancee, which made her blush.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Net Worth, House, IPL Salary And Lavish Lifestyle Of Indian All-rounder

Hardik Pandya reply to Natasa Stankovic latest post

Hardik Pandya posted a very romantic reply to Natasa Stankovic's post in which he said that his quarantine is proving to be the best with her. Natasa Stankovic's mother Radmila Stankovic liked the comment and posted a rose and a red and blue heart emoji to Hardik Pandya's reply.

Also read: Hardik Pandya's Mother-in-law Called 'beautiful' By Social Media Users On Mother's Day

Natasa Stankovic calls Hardik Pandya her 'Simba'

Recently, Natasa Stankovic posted a video in which she called her fiance Hardik Pandya 'Simba'. The video shows Natasa putting lipstick on Hardik Pandya’s forehead to recreate an iconic The Lion King scene in their own way. The video also features the sound effect of The Lion King. She captioned her post by tagged Hardik Pandya in the post.

Hardik Pandya wishes Kieron Pollard on his birthday

Hardik Pandya along with his brother Krunal wished their Mumbai Indians teammate and West Indies captain Kieron Pollard on his birthday on Tuesday, taking to Twitter for the same.

Let's celebrate together once this all goes away Polly ❤️ Happy birthday big guy 🤗✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/te4HXs0Xz2 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 12, 2020

Also read: Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul Reminisce Childhood Memories On Mother's Day;share Adorable Posts

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Says IPL Behind Closed Door An Option