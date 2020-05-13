Hardik Pandya's Mother-in-law Called 'beautiful' By Social Media Users On Mother's Day

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic in January this year. The cricketer surprised everyone by posting a picture of his engagement with the actor on a yacht in Dubai. Since then, both Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been setting couple goals with their adorable pictures on social media.

Hardik Pandya marriage: Here's a look at Hardik Pandya's mother-in-law

While the Hardik Pandya marriage date is yet to finalised, here is a glimpse of his soon to be mother-in-law of the all-rounder, whose images surfaced recently. On the occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday, Natasa Stankovic shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen posing with her mother while another image gives a glimpse of her brothers and sisters. Here's Natasa Stankovic's Mothers Day post -

Fans reaction to Natasa Stankovic's photo with her mother

Hardik Pandya marriage: Family reaction to the engagement news

Recently, Hardik Pandya's father said that they were surprised to hear the news about the all-rounder getting engaged to Natasa Stankovic. Hardik's father Himanshu Pandya, while speaking to a leading publication, said that they knew that Hardik and Natasa were going to Dubai for vacation, but they had no clue that Hardik had any intentions of proposing to Natasa. It took them by surprise and they only came to know after they were engaged.

Hardik Pandya brother Krunal welcomes Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya's brother Krunal Pandya had also congratulated him and his fiancee on the occasion of their engagement. In the picture, Hardik Pandya's brother Krunal and his wife Pankhuri Sharma Pandya are sharing the frame with Hardik and Natasa.

According to a report in Tellychakkar, after the engagement, Natasa Stankovic has developed a special bond with Hardik Pandya's family and even celebrated Holi with the Pandya family at their place. In one of those pictures, Natasa Stankovic can be seen alongside Hardik Pandya's brother Krunal and his wife Pankhuri. Various post on social media clearly shows the chemistry between the couple and the coronavirus lockdown has given them more time to be together before they began their work on the professional front.

(IMAGE: HARDIK PANDYA/ NATSA STANKOVIC/ INSTAGRAM)