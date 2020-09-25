Hardik Pandya's Son Agastya Wears New Mumbai Jersey, Fans Go Gaga Over Picture

Hardik Pandya is often hailed as a showman when it comes to the Indian Premier League because of the panache with which the swashbuckling all-rounder approaches the game. Fans of the cricketer are showering their support and cheers from their homes this time due to the Dream11 IPL 2020 being held under closed doors. Hardik Pandya earned himself a special new supported in the form of his newborn son, Agastya.

In the picture shared by Hardik Pandya on social media, his son was seen donning the Mumbai team jersey with his name printed on the back. Natasa Stankovic also had her Mumbai jersey on during the Kolkata and Mumbai clash in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Hardik Pandya's son looked really adorable in the jersey as Natasa Stankovic carried him in her arms. The Mumbai franchise also posted the cute picture on their Twitter handle.

Fans memorised by the adorable picture

Hardik Pandya's son

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced the birth of their baby boy in August. While Pandya as a part of the Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad, Agastya is cheering for his father along with mother, Natasa Stankovic. As Hardik Pandya is in the UAE, Hardik is bound to miss his family and usually connects with his son and his partner through video conferencing. He also shares snaps from the same on his social media accounts.

Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock (Wicket-keeper), Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mohsin Khan.

The Mumbai side have a solid line-up for the Dream11 IPL 2020 with the right mix of seasoned campaigners and young recruits by their side. Hardik Pandya is a vital cog for the success of the franchise as the team is dependent on the flamboyant all-rounder in several ways. The 26-year-old is returning to cricket after an injury and well look to get back into the groove with a few quick-fire knocks.

