Umesh Yadav Worse Than 'Kachra Of Lagaan'? Bangalore Pacer Brutally Trolled By Netizens

Bangalore team pacer Umesh Yadav has made an ordinary start to the Dream11 IPL 2020. The pacer, who is known for taking wickets early in the innings, has struggled this season, while also proving to be expensive. After his latest poor showing during the loss against the Punjab side, fans have taken to social media to brutally troll Umesh Yadav.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 7 Chennai Vs Delhi Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

Umesh Yadav’s poor Dream11 IPL 2020 start

The 32-year-old has played Bangalore’s first two matches of the Dream11 IPL 2020. So far, Umesh Yadav has failed to pick up a single wicket in the competition, while also leaking runs. In his first game against the Hyderabad outfit, Umesh Yadav finished with figures of 4-0-48-0, conceding six fours and two sixes. In his second outing against Punjab, Umesh Yadav bowled just three overs, as he ended the game with figures of 3-0-35-0. One of the main bowlers part of the Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 squad, Umesh Yadav failed to complete his full quota of overs, as he conceded five fours and a solitary six.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Aaron Finch Expects Josh Philippe To Be A 'finisher' For Bangalore

Fans troll Umesh Yadav for Dream11 IPL 2020 performances

Kachra from "Lagaan" was still efficient bowler than Umesh Yadav. 😝😝 #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/JyHGN9INW2 — CENATION Network (@NetwrkCenation) January 23, 2016

Kachra of Lagaan had a better career than Umesh Yadav 😭😭 — desi mojito (@desimojito) September 24, 2020

With Umesh Yadav making an indifferent start in the first two matches as per the Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 team schedule, fans have taken to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the bowler’s performances. Many fans trolled Umesh Yadav for his performances, as they claimed that the fast bowler has consistently failed to pick up wickets for Bangalore. Referring to his first two outings during the Dream11 IPL 2020, many cricket fans also trolled skipper Virat Kohli for selecting the bowler in the side.

Nothing, just a pic of Umesh Yadav celebrating After Bowling one dot ball. pic.twitter.com/YXolFDRGLV — Aneeshumour (@aneesh_mamgain_) September 25, 2020

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Top Run-getters: Mayank Agarwal Looking To Ramp Up Pressure On Du Plessis

A lot of fans also shared memes to troll Umesh Yadav. Fans referred to the iconic Lagaan film, as they compared Umesh Yadav’s performance to ‘Kachra’, who was one of the characters in the movie. Netizens brutally suggested that even the Lagaan film bowler was a better option than Umesh Yadav.

Other fans suggested that Umesh Yadav’s poor performances on the field mean he is now part of the group including bowlers Ashok Dinda and Mohammed Siraj. Notably, both bowlers in the past have been trolled for conceding too many runs.

virat kohli after adding umesh yadav in playing 11 #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/THKcSxlPdt — sahilahuja (@sahilah84521092) September 25, 2020

Yesterday match umesh yadav vs RCB pic.twitter.com/24t762ohFO — LKG STUDENT (@lkgstu308) September 25, 2020

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen Disagrees With Dhoni's Justification On Batting At No 7

If picked for the next Dream11 IPL 2020 match, Umesh Yadav will be hoping to return to form for his side and prove his doubters wrong. The Bangalore outfit play their next game on Monday, September 28 at 7:30 PM. They will take on the Mumbai team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

For all coverages related to IPL 2020, you can go to our IPL section. Click here

Image Credits: Bangalore team Instagram