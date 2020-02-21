Virat Kohli, Shami, Dhawan & Kuldeep Yadav To Feature In Asia XI Against World XI: Reports

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has reportedly sent names of four Indian cricketers to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday for the two T20s between Asia XI and World XI. According to sources, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Shikhar Dhawan and Kuldeep Yadav are the players who are expected to feature for the Asia XI in the two T20s to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The matches are scheduled to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka on March 18 and March 21.

No Pakistani player in Asia XI

According to IANS sources, Ganguly had sent the names to BCB after checking the availability of players. Earlier, it was reported that no Indian player would feature in the Asia XI side as the Indian team plays South Africa in the third and final ODI on March 18 at Eden Gardens, which is on the same day as the first match between Asia XI and World XI.

“Ganguly sent in the names to the BCB after we checked on the availability of the players. Kohli, Shami, Dhawan and Kuldeep will represent us in the Asia XI team. It has been a while since we sent the names because the Bangladesh board needed the list from BCCI to be able to prepare the Asian squad,” IANS source said. The source also confirmed that no Pakistan player will feature in the Asia XI aside and that there is no question of both countries coming together or picking one over the other.

BCB wants Kohli for Mujibur Rahman Centenary games

"We are still working on the scheduling and the players' availability for the games and will make the announcement soon. What I can say is that the games will be played between March 18-22 and we are in constant touch with the BCCI over the availability of the Indian players," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told PTI without referring Kohli's name.

Asked about the Indian players' availability for the matches, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who was at the Board headquarters in Mumbai on Friday, said: "We have not yet finalised the names. We can send four to five players." However, a BCCI official revealed that the issue was discussed in the Apex Council meeting on Sunday with BCB wanting Kohli to play in the matches.

