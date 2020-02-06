WATCH: Haris Rauf Stuns Chris Morris With An Unplayable Lightning Fast Delivery

Haris Rauf is having an outstanding Big Bash League (BBL) season. He is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the tournament with 20 wickets in nine matches which includes a five-wicket haul as well. Rauf is known to get rid of the batsmen with his fiery as well as unplayable yorkers. Even in a must-win contest, he took a prized wicket with an unplayable delivery.

READ: Harbhajan Singh mocks Ross Taylor for repeating the same mistake over and over

BBL: Marcus Stoinis and Nick Larkin comically collide during Stars vs Thunder match

Chris Morris has no answer to Rauf's unplayable delivery

Rauf picked up the all-important wicket of Chris Morris who had raced away to a 16-ball 21 during the Play-off between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday. It happened in the 11th over of the Stars run chase. On the fourth delivery, the pacer had bowled a full delivery on the line of middle and leg stump as Morris attempted to take him to the cleaners. However, such was the pace of the delivery that it did not make any contact with the bat and instead it went on to shatter the stumps at the speed of light.

The video was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Melbourne Stars make it to the summit clash

Melbourne Stars posted a huge total of 194/2 in their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Explosive opening batsman Marcus Stoinis scored a spectacular 54-ball 83 at a strike rate of 153.70 while Nick Larkin added finishing touches with a solid 49-ball 83 at a strike rate of 169.39.

In reply, the Sydney Thunder's chase never really took off as they lost their top-order quickly. There was a small partnership between Alex Ross (58) and Arjun Nair (30) as they looked to anchor the run chase. But, their dismissals in quick successions opened the floodgates for the hosts. In the end, the Stars could only manage 166/8 as their campaign came to an end while the Glenn Maxwell-led side registered a 28-run win and qualified for the final.

The Stars will meet Sydney Sixers in the BBL final at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

READ: Matt Parkinson roasted by Indian fans for 'disgraceful' remarks against Kohli and Dhoni

READ: Shoaib Akhtar lauds Ross Taylor's batting, makes a huge statement about Pak selectors