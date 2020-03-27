Harmanpreet Kaur Reveals Her Favourite IPL Team Of All Time In Q&A Session On Twitter

India Women's T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur recently led India in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. India managed to reach the final of the tournament undefeated but were beaten in the final by Australia. On the personal front, Harmanpreet Kaur didn't have a great tournament as she could only muster 30 runs in five games at a dismal average of 6. Her strike-rate of 71.42 exemplified her troubles throughout the tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur picks RCB as her favourite IPL team

With coronavirus bringing all sporting activities to halt, players have been asked to stay indoors since the last couple of weeks. The players are seemingly making full use of this opportunity to interact with their fans on social media. Harmanpreet Kaur is the latest to join the bandwagon. Harmanpreet Kaur decided to do a Q&A session with her fans on Twitter this week. Fans immediately used this opportunity to shoot their questions at the Team India star. One of her fans asked her about her favourite team in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The fan wrote, “Which your favourite IPL team #AskHarman.” Harmanpreet Kaur was quick to reply as she picked the Virat Kohli-led franchise Royal Challenges Bangalore (RCB) as her favourite IPL team. She wrote, “RCB @RCBTweets.”

Which your favourite IPL team#AskHarman — Abishek Daniel (@AbishekDaniel7) March 26, 2020

The RCB team 2020, which is led by Virat Kohli, haven't had much to cherish in the IPL over the years. The RCB team 2020 have had several big players over the years in the form of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum, Dale Steyn and Virat Kohli himself but the Royal Challengers Bangalore haven't managed to lay their hands on the coveted trophy since the inception of the league. Virat Kohli's men will look to change their fortunes in the upcoming IPL 2020 if it takes place amidst the coronavirus crisis.

