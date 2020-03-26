IPL Recalls KKR Star Andre Russell's 13-ball 48 Vs RCB In Bangalore, 2019: Watch

In wake of the ongoing nationwide lockdown caused by the coronavirus, the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) has now been postponed until further notice. Since the coronavirus outbreak has halted cricketing activities worldwide, the official social media pages of IPL are entertaining fans by recalling some exhilarating performances from the previous editions. Similarly, IPL's official Twitter handle posted an Andre Russell six-hitting blitz against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2019 season.
Also Read | IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders' Best Playing XI Of 2010s Ft. Gautam Gambhir, Andre Russell
On April 5, 2019, a Virat Kohli-led RCB side hosted the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an all-important match. After winning the toss, RCB posted a huge 205-3 from their 20 overs on the back of a boundary-fest by Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis. In response, KKR were reduced to 139-4 after 15.4 overs.
Burly West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell walked out to bat when KKR still required a further 67 runs from just 26 balls. After scoring just a run from his first four deliveries, Russell then unleashed a furious onslaught of six-hitting display upon RCB bowlers. The right-hander blasted 48* from just 13 balls and guided KKR to a comfortable 5-wicket win over hosts RCB.
Also Read | KKR Star Andre Russell Reveals Literally Going Weak On His Knees For Girls In The Past
0⃣1⃣0⃣0⃣6⃣6⃣6⃣1⃣6⃣6⃣6⃣4⃣6⃣ 😯😯— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2020
𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗹𝘆 𝗦𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗲⚡⚡
Blessing your timelines with some Russell Mania from #VIVOIPL 2019. 😎🙌 #RCBvKKR @Russell12A
Also Read | CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Has A Counter-intuitive Plan To Handle Andre Russell And KKR
During the IPL 2020 trading window, KKR retained Andre Russell for ₹7 crore. The hard-hitting cricketer has been part of the franchise ever since he first appeared in IPL 2014. In the same year, KKR lifted the IPL trophy by defeating Kings XI Punjab in a thrilling final.
🚨Announcement🚨: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 13, 2020
More details ➡️ https://t.co/hR0R2HTgGg pic.twitter.com/azpqMPYtoL
Also Read | IPL Postponed: Twitterati Reacts Comically To News As Tournament Likely To Begin On Apr 15
Also Read | World Cup 2019: 'Andre Russell Continuing From Where He Left In IPL', Twitterverse Shower Praises On The West Indies All-rounder After His Deadly Bowling Spell Against Pakistan