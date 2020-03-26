IPL Recalls KKR Star Andre Russell's 13-ball 48 Vs RCB In Bangalore, 2019: Watch

In wake of the ongoing nationwide lockdown caused by the coronavirus, the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) has now been postponed until further notice. Since the coronavirus outbreak has halted cricketing activities worldwide, the official social media pages of IPL are entertaining fans by recalling some exhilarating performances from the previous editions. Similarly, IPL's official Twitter handle posted an Andre Russell six-hitting blitz against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2019 season.

IPL recalls 2019’s 'Russell Mania/ at Chinnaswamy Stadium

On April 5, 2019, a Virat Kohli-led RCB side hosted the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an all-important match. After winning the toss, RCB posted a huge 205-3 from their 20 overs on the back of a boundary-fest by Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis. In response, KKR were reduced to 139-4 after 15.4 overs.

Burly West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell walked out to bat when KKR still required a further 67 runs from just 26 balls. After scoring just a run from his first four deliveries, Russell then unleashed a furious onslaught of six-hitting display upon RCB bowlers. The right-hander blasted 48* from just 13 balls and guided KKR to a comfortable 5-wicket win over hosts RCB.

Andre Russell in RCB vs KKR clash from IPL 2019, watch video

Andre Russell in IPL 2020 and IPL postponed

During the IPL 2020 trading window, KKR retained Andre Russell for ₹7 crore. The hard-hitting cricketer has been part of the franchise ever since he first appeared in IPL 2014. In the same year, KKR lifted the IPL trophy by defeating Kings XI Punjab in a thrilling final.

🚨Announcement🚨: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.



More details ➡️ https://t.co/hR0R2HTgGg pic.twitter.com/azpqMPYtoL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 13, 2020

Image credits: IPLT20.com