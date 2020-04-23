Harmanpreet Kaur's Magic Trick On The Mirror Stuns Fans On Social Media; Watch Video

The India lockdown due to coronavirus has not only brought the entire cricket season to a standstill but has also put cricketers under self-isolation. During this self-isolation time, the cricketers are not only spending quality time with their families but also entertaining fans by making videos. Indian Women's T20 team's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is also making use of the self-isolation time during India lockdown by posting a video in which she can be seen performing magic in front of a mirror.

Harmanpreet Kaur tried her hand in magic during India lockdown

With no cricket action taking place due to India lockdown, Harmanpreet Kaur decided to try her hand at magic. On Wednesday, Harmanpreet Kaur posted a video in which she can be seen performing a magic trick. In the video, the Indian T20I skipper can be seen standing in front of a mirror and holding a glass with a ball in it.

She then throws the ball towards the mirror and it appears that her mirror reflection on the other side has collected the ball in her glass. The video became an instant hit among her followers. Here's Harmanpreet Kaur's trick video

India lockdown: Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues enjoy the jamming session

On Wednesday, Indian Women's cricket team players, Smriti Mandhana posted a video in her Instagram account where she can be seen jamming alongside teammate Jemimah Rodrigues during the India lockdown. In the video, both Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues can be seen jamming on popular song Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaon from the 1997 Bollywood movie Yes Boss. In the video, Smriti Mandhana can be seen playing the song on her iPad while Jemimah Rodrigues was seen playing the song on her guitar.

Harmanpreet Kaur joins hand with 'Team Mask force'

Harmanpreet Kaur recently joined the 'Team Mask Force' in order to make people aware of how they can make masks by sitting at home during India lockdown. In the video posted by BCCI on its Twitter handle, Harmanpreet Kaur along with teammates Smriti Mandhana and ODI skipper Mitahli Raj is heard guiding people about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Aarogya Setu mobile app.

The other cricketers who joined the team are India skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma, veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh, former vice-captain Virender Sehwag, ex-skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, former captain and batting great Rahul Dravid and cricket legend & icon Sachin Tendulkar.

(IMAGE: HARMANPREET KAUR/ INSTAGRAM)