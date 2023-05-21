WTC 2023 Final: Ian Chappell Is Not Impressed With India's Squad Selection, Here's Why

Ian Chappell, the former captain of Australia, has voiced his discontent regarding the Indian squad chosen for the World Test Championship final. Chappell has expressed that the exclusion of Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant will certainly impact India, as the team would have been clear favorites had these players been included. Furthermore, Chappell finds it surprising that Hardik Pandya was not under consideration for the Test squad, and he believes this decision will be detrimental to India's chances.

"The injuries to Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant badly affect India, as they would be outright favourites with these two playing. The somewhat surprising unavailability of all-rounder Hardik Pandya also harms India, as he could have provided them with the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle," Ian Chappell said about India's squad for the WTC final.

Even before the beginning of the World Test Championship final, the Indian team suffered a few setbacks in the injuries he sustained. Recently, former India vice-captain and an essential member of the side, KL Rahul, pulled himself out of the ongoing IPL and the subsequent WTC 2023 final. He sustained a thigh injury while playing against RCB earlier this month. The BCCI then announced Ishan Kishan as Rahul’s replacement.

The World Test Championship final is scheduled to take place in England from June 7 to 11. Australia and India will lock horns against each other in the coveted ICC event early next month. It is the second edition of the red-ball tournament being played since its inception in 2021, and India has qualified for the final on both occasions.

India vs Australia WTC final squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Image: AP